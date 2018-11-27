MGM Resorts Makes $1 million Gift to Scholarship Program for Children of Employees

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International announces the re-establishment of the MGM Resorts Scholarship Program for Children of Employees with an initial gift of $1 million beginning in 2019. The scholarship is intended to help such high school graduates increase their access to post-secondary opportunities, including universities, community colleges and recognized certification programs.

This program will offer scholarships up to $2,500 to selected children of MGM Resorts' full-time domestic employees, excluding executives, through a highly competitive application process. This philanthropic scholarship program will be funded by MGM Resorts, but will be entirely managed and administered by The Public Education Foundation (PEF), a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization.

Applications will be selected based on a number of criteria, primary among them financial need and high school academic performance. While simply applying to this program will not guarantee funding for eligible children of MGM Resorts' employees, all applicants will be able to find out information about other scholarship opportunities through PEF, which oversees hundreds of scholarship funds and will serve as a resource for these students.

MGM Resorts' support of education, job readiness and workforce development in the communities in which they operate is a hallmark of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) philosophy.

"Our MGM Resorts Scholarship Program for Children of Employees represents another expression of our commitment to the success of our employees and their families," said Jim Murren, Chairman & CEO. "When we assist the college education or vocational training of our employees' children, as provided by this program, we invest in development of the workforces of our communities, their stability and growth."

Whether their education path leads to a four-year or two-year program or vocational program certification meeting PEF standards, this scholarship will be available to selected applicants for a maximum of four years, as long as they remain enrolled and in good academic standing.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 81,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://mgmresorts.com

