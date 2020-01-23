MGM Resorts Named An Official Gaming Partner Of The Las Vegas Raiders & Founding Partner Of Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and the Las Vegas Raiders today announced a new partnership, making MGM Resorts An Official Gaming Partner of the Raiders. MGM Resorts also has been named a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium and An Official Home of the Raiders Pre- and Post-Game Party.

As An Official Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, MGM Resorts will have prominent signage throughout Allegiant Stadium year-round, including in-stadium branding and naming rights to the west VIP entry and drop off zone. The partnership features entitlement of the MGM Club at Allegiant Stadium, an ultra-exclusive experience with a full-service premium bar, luxury lounge and upgraded stadium seating for game-viewing. MGM Resorts will provide exclusive fan experiences before and after Raiders home games throughout its portfolio of resorts.

An important initiative for both organizations, MGM Resorts and the Raiders are committed to collaborating on community outreach programs benefiting Southern Nevada. Through these efforts, the Raiders and MGM Resorts will continue to give back to their community.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Raiders and to welcome professional football to Las Vegas," said MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren. "Las Vegas is becoming one of the top sports destinations in the world, and this partnership is a natural fit of culture and vision. Together, we look forward to creating unique and world-class entertainment experiences for our guests and Raiders fans."

"The Raiders are thrilled to welcome MGM Resorts International as our newest Founding Partner," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "MGM Resorts is an institution in the gaming and hospitality industry and the activations they have planned for Raider games and all events at Allegiant Stadium will bring their best in class expertise to the entertainment experience."

Legends Global Partnerships represented the Raiders to secure the Founding Partnership with MGM Resorts as a part of their duties as the stadium's official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 80,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, with construction scheduled for completion in 2020, Allegiant Stadium will become a global events destination highlighted by the NFL's iconic Las Vegas Raiders. Allegiant Stadium will be ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl, as well as become the future home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually, while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM's public filings with the SEC. MGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits to be achieved as a result of the partnership. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

