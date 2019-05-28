MGM Resorts Named "Breakthrough of the Year" At The Sports Business Awards

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International was honored at the 12th annual Sports Business Awards as the "Breakthrough of the Year" recipient by the Sports Business Journal and Sports Business Daily, a division of Street and Smith's. The award was presented to MGM Resorts at the Sports Business Awards Ceremony in New York last week.

Last summer, MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren announced a historic alliance, naming MGM Resorts the "Official Gaming Partner of the NBA and WNBA." As the first sports betting operator in the U.S. to partner with a professional sports league in this category, MGM Resorts is a trailblazer, bringing millions of basketball fans and MGM Resorts guests together in an innovative and collaborative way. In the process, MGM Resorts is laying the foundation and setting expectations for all other partnerships, changing the way that consumers interact with sports betting operators, clubs and leagues alike.

"To win an award from the Sports Business Journal, one of the most recognizable sources for sports in the world, is an honor," said Murren. "As Las Vegas develops into a true sports destination, MGM Resorts will continue to invest in sports and look to create new and exciting partnerships. The sky is the limit."

In recent months, MGM Resorts has also formed groundbreaking sports betting and entertainment partnerships with the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, and Major League Soccer. MGM has also formed individual team partnerships with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Sacramento Kings and Boston Red Sox. In addition, the company is the owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, Las Vegas' first professional basketball team and is a joint venture partner in T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

Launched in 2008, the Sports Business Awards were established by Sports Business Journal and Sports Business Daily to celebrate and recognize the leaders, visionaries and day-to-day practitioners who personify excellence in the business of sports. The 2019 nominees and were recognized for excellence and outstanding achievement in the business of sports for the period from March 1, 2018 – February 28, 2019.

The Sports Business Journal and Sports Business Daily's editorial team reviewed outside submissions and put forward its own suggestions to come up with nominees for the Sports Business Awards in a variety of categories. Winners were selected by a team of 29 industry executives based on clarity and effectiveness of presentation; specific answers and results on the criteria; and clear accomplishments over the year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 83,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About the Sports Business Journal

With more than 80 reporters, editors and guest columnists, Sports Business Journal is the category-leading weekly magazine covering sports business. Sports Business Daily, the industry's leading daily online site, summarizes news reported by more than 600 media outlets while its Global edition aggregates business news throughout the world by following more than 200 local-language publications and media outlets.

