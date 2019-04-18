MGM Resorts Named One of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was ranked No. 18 on Forbes' list of 500 America's Best Large Employers for 2019.

Forbes, in partnership with the research firm Statista, compiled the annual list by independently surveying more than 50,000 employees across 25 industries. This year MGM Resorts led the Travel & Leisure Industry with its ranking.

Other hospitality companies that made this list were: Hilton Hotels at No. 65; Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (No. 78); Hyatt Hotels (No. 144), Marriott International (No. 124), and Wynn Resorts (No. 207).

"As a customer focused company, we realize how crucial employee engagement is to the success of our mission to provide a superior guest experience," says Phyllis A. James, Chief Diversity & Corporate Responsibility Officer for MGM Resorts International. "Our workforce consists of amazingly talented and dedicated people who understand the value of treating our guests and each other with fundamental respect and dignity. We invest in many initiatives to support development and advancement of our team members, such as our College Opportunity Program which allows eligible employees the opportunity to enroll in designated online degree or certificate programs at any Nevada System of Higher Education college or university, without having to worry about the cost. We greatly appreciate the honor this recognition represents."

Since 2016, MGM Resorts has supplemented its robust employee engagement initiative with new programs and platforms including: an awards-based employee recognition platform called Applause, upward feedback appraisals for managers, and an improved online-based communications portal that gives employees the opportunity to engage each other and stay informed about company news.

Employees who completed the Forbes survey were contacted online and asked to provide anonymous feedback. Employers did not play a role in the selection of participants, who were asked their willingness to recommend their company on a scale of 0 to 10. They were also asked to give their opinions about working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer.

Each year, Forbes partners with market research company Statista to measure the leading employers around the country and the world by asking those in the best position to say: the workers. Since the employee experience can vary greatly depending on an organization's size and the individual worker, Forbes' rankings examine large and midsize employers. Beginning in 2015 with America's Best Employers, Forbes and Statista have since expanded the coverage to include those employers considered best for diversity, women and new graduates.

