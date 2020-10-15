MGM Resorts Named One of World's Best Employers by Forbes

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was ranked No. 107 on Forbes' list of 750 World's Best Employers for 2020. MGM Resorts is the only company on the Las Vegas Strip to make the list.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile their fourth-annual list of the World's Best Employers. They surveyed 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions. The final list is composed of 750 multinational and large corporations headquartered in 45 countries.

Other U.S. companies listed in the Travel & Leisure category include Marriott International (No. 28), Royal Caribbean Cruises (No. 134), Hyatt Hotels (No. 170) and Intercontinental Hotels Group (No. 219).

"We are honored to receive this prestigious ranking from Forbes. We have the most talented, resilient and skilled employees in our industry and this recognition is a testament to their dedication and commitment to guest service, to caring for one another and for our company. This news marks a moment of great pride for the people of MGM," said MGM Resorts Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer Jyoti Chopra.

Since 2016, MGM Resorts has supplemented its robust employee engagement initiative with new programs and platforms including: recognition initiatives, upward feedback appraisals for managers, and an improved online-based communications portal that gives employees the opportunity to engage each other and stay informed about company news.

All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from June to July, and participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. They were also asked to rate their satisfaction with their employers' Covid-19 responses and score their employers on image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

