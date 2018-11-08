MGM Resorts Wins Shorty Social Good Award For "Spotlight On Hunger" Campaign

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International, in collaboration with R&R Partners and Resources+, received the "Organic Promotion, Corporate-Community" award for the "Spotlight on Hunger" video campaign during the 3rd Annual Shorty Social Good Awards. The Shorty Social Good Awards is an awards program created to raise global awareness around the positive impact brands, agencies and nonprofits can have on society.

"Spotlight on Hunger" focused on building awareness around the company's support of Three Square food bank, by demonstrating how MGM Resorts is an integral part of the fabric of the community it serves. In addition, MGM Resorts also earned a Silver Distinction in Twitter and was noted as a finalist in the Hospitality & Travel, Mobile Campaign category.

This corporate initiative uncovered real human stories and shared them with social media and website audiences alike. Stories of the individuals impacted by MGM Resorts' community outreach and the behind-the-scenes individuals who act selflessly and without a need for recognition, to serve for the greater good of our communities were all highlighted in the videos. These stories were designed to energize and influence the community alongside MGM Resorts to help and ask others to join in the fight against hunger.

"We are proud of the hard work and collaboration it took to create something as meaningful as 'Spotlight on Hunger,'" said Lilian Tomovich, Chief Experience & Marketing Officer for MGM Resorts. "Winning a Shorty Social Good award is an honor for our creative teams and community partners."

Additionally, the campaign was also activated on social media with 1.1 million video views on Facebook, 981,985 video views on Twitter and 95,581 views on Snapchat.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings.

