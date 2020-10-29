MGMA Adds New Vice President of Marketing to Executive Team

"We're honored to have Victoria as part of the MGMA team and believe that her background and experience will greatly benefit our association and our almost 60,000 members," said Dr. Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and CEO of MGMA. "Her experience and creativity will help MGMA find new and innovative ways to communicate with all of our stakeholders – be they medical practice administrators, attorneys, insurers, payors, vendors or other healthcare leaders."

Prior to joining MGMA, Stone spent six years as director of marketing for AAA Colorado where she led the creative direction, customer acquisition strategies and brand management for every AAA business line, including insurance, travel, automotive and growing sustainable partnerships. Previously, she served as director of marketing and business development at Automotive Avenues.

Outside of MGMA, Stone is a member of the marketing committee for the Polycystic Kidney Foundation of Denver. She has previously served on the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Women in Technology.

Stone holds an MBA and a bachelor's degree in marketing from Regis University.

About MGMA

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practices. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA empowers medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of more than 58,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 12,500 organizations of all sizes, types, structures and specialties that deliver almost half of the healthcare in the United States. www.mgma.com

