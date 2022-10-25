MGMA Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) today announced its 2022-2023 Board of Directors and the addition of two new board members, Rami Rihani and Tony Stajduhar.

"Rami and Tony are widely regarded and recognized pioneers in their respective fields," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer of MGMA. "Their insights and leadership will energize MGMA's momentum and enable us to stay at the forefront of healthcare's constant evolution."

Jeffrey W. Smith, CPA, CGMA, MBA, FACMPE, has been appointed board chair for the upcoming year. As chief executive officer of Piedmont HealthCare PA in Statesville, North Carolina—one of the largest physician-owned multi-specialty groups in the state—Smith brings to his new position a wealth of high-level industry knowledge as well as insights into clinicians' and patients' needs.

"By providing solutions for the medical community, including but not limited to benchmarking data, peer learning systems and reports on best practices, MGMA continues to be the leader in the mission of healthcare excellence," said Smith. "I am honored to serve as board chair as we work to develop new and improve our existing resources to support health professionals in the days ahead."

New MGMA Board members include:

Rami Rihani , Pharm. D. and Director of Healthcare Markets for Genentech, Inc.

, Pharm. D. and Director of Healthcare Markets for Genentech, Inc. Tony Stajduhar , President of Jackson Physician Search

, President of Jackson Physician Search Michael T. Funk , FACMPE, FACHE, vice president, OCMO Humana Inc. (returning for a second term)

Board Officers:

Jeffrey W. Smith , CPA, CGMA, MBA, FACMPE, Board Chair, chief executive officer of Piedmont HealthCare PA

, CPA, CGMA, MBA, FACMPE, chief executive officer of Piedmont HealthCare PA Eric D. Crockett , MBA, FACMPE, Vice Chair, regional chair - administration, assistant professor, Health Care Systems Engineering, Mayo Clinic

, MBA, FACMPE, regional chair - administration, assistant professor, Health Care Systems Engineering, Mayo Clinic Karen Marcelo , BSN, MBA, FACMPE, Past Board Chair, director of medical operations, Advocate Physician Partners, Advocate Health Care

, BSN, MBA, FACMPE, director of medical operations, Advocate Physician Partners, Advocate Health Care Jennifer "Nifty" Gosney, MBA, CPA, FACMPE, FACHE, CHFP, Finance/Audit Chair, medical groups, director of finance, Baylor Scott & White Health

medical groups, director of finance, & White Health Halee Fischer-Wright , MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer, MGMA

Returning Directors:

Richard T. Schlosberg IV , MD, FAAP, CMPE, Finance/Audit Vice Chair, chief administrative officer, ABCD Pediatrics

, MD, FAAP, CMPE, chief administrative officer, ABCD Pediatrics Jason Craig , FACMPE, regional chair - administration, Mayo Clinic Health System

, FACMPE, regional chair - administration, Mayo Clinic Health System Gena Graves, MA, vice president, Clinical Performance, Lumeris, Minneapolis, Minn.

Michael O'Connell , MHA, FACMPE, FACHE, interim medical practice executive, RWJBarnabas Health

, MHA, FACMPE, FACHE, interim medical practice executive, RWJBarnabas Health Lola A. Osawe , Lt Col., MSc, DHA, MHSA, FACHE, FACMPE, IHC, IMA/Reserve Officer, Office of the Command Surgeon, HQ Air Education & Training Command, (AETC), United States Air Force

, Lt Col., MSc, DHA, MHSA, FACHE, FACMPE, IHC, IMA/Reserve Officer, Office of the Command Surgeon, HQ Air Education & Training Command, (AETC), United States Air Force Steven Quach , MD, chief executive officer, CarePoint, P.C.

, MD, chief executive officer, CarePoint, P.C. Peter Valenzuela , MD, MBA, FACMPE, chief medical officer, Mercy Medical Group

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Brad Krebs, 303-228-1722

