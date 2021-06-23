MGMA Announces New Medical Group Analytics Tool, MGMA DataDiscovery, in Partnership with WhiteSpace Health

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and WhiteSpace Health have partnered to release MGMA DataDiscovery, a new medical group analytics tool designed to review, analyze and predict physician practice performance.

MGMA DataDiscovery will allow organizations of all sizes to automate KPI (key performance indicators) reporting, and benefit from the business insights derived from their own financial, operational and telehealth data. Key features of MGMA DataDiscovery include configurable data visualizations, tap to drill down capabilities from trend to the claim level, practice performance comparison to MGMA's annually collected benchmarks, ongoing data surveillance and automated alerts, as well as support from the MGMA Data Strategy Division.

As MGMA's technology partner, WhiteSpace Health's Intelligent guided analytics platform provides powerful and highly responsive insights that inform decision making so medical practices can maintain optimal performance, enhance patient experience, and transform their businesses.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with MGMA. Practices that use analytics to inform decision making are significantly more likely than their peers to achieve their business goals, and we look forward to collaborating with MGMA to provide actionable insights that drive sustained improvements in top-line performance," says Gautam Char, CEO of WhiteSpace Health. "Together, we will automate the delivery of Key Performance Indicators and benchmarking data that support operational and strategic planning efforts by creating visibility to revenue leakage and operational improvement opportunities."

As the healthcare industry's largest dataset provider for the past 90 years, MGMA offers an unmatched suite of data tools and intelligence to help medical practices optimize their performance. The new MGMA DataDiscovery tool joins other valuable tools from MGMA, including MGMA Stat, DataDive Spotlight, MGMA's Annual data reports, and MGMA DataDive, the industry's most robust benchmark data featuring responses from more than 6,700 organizations in 2021.

"For close to a century, we have sought new ways to inform, advise and guide our industry to reach new levels of data intelligence. MGMA DataDiscovery allows not only reflection of previous performance, but when coupled with complementary MGMA resources, it features a path forward," says Vice President of Industry Insights and Business Intelligence Andrew Swanson. "Data intelligence is not just the future; it is critical to today's success."

To learn more about MGMA DataDiscovery, please visit www.mgma.com/datadiscovery.

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About WhiteSpace Health

WhiteSpace Health is an advanced AI powered technology and business intelligence company that delivers actionable insights so healthcare organizations can take immediate steps to reduce revenue leakage, enhance operational performance, and improve topline revenue. Our extremely flexible, comprehensive analytics platform allows us to support the largest and most complex partners with unique, white-labeled solutions. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning and proprietary rules and methodology, WhiteSpace Health securely delivers real-time data that supports factual decision making and leads to increased velocity of collections and improved top line performance. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter or visit www.whitespacehealth.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Strickland, Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

303-643-9595 ext. 1222

303-884-2995 (Cell)

SOURCE Medical Group Management Association

Related Links

www.mgma.com

