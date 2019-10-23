MGMA Board of Directors to Embrace Innovation and Meaningful Change in the Healthcare Industry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) proudly introduces three new board members, a new board chair and its slate of board members for 2019-2020. Collectively, the board members include leading healthcare and business experts who will provide strategic oversight and pave the way toward MGMA's innovation and growth. This diverse group brings a broad set of skills and expertise that will help further MGMA's mission to empower healthcare providers to create meaningful change in the healthcare industry.

MGMA extends gratitude to outgoing board chair, Todd Grages, MSBA, FACMPE, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, Neb., for his service over the past year; and introduces William "Bill" R. Hambsh, CPA, FACMPE, as the incoming board chair, effective Oct. 16. In addition, MGMA welcomes three new board members: Jennifer Gosney, Michael O'Connell and Lola Osawe.

Hambsh is a proven leader with an innovative and results-oriented approach to all aspects of medical practice management. His career started in public accounting and Hambsh found his true passion in healthcare when he entered the medical practice field working as an accountant in a medical office. Today, he is the chief executive officer at North Florida Women's Care, the largest OBGYN practice in Tallahassee, Fla., where he is responsible for practice strategy, operations and management of almost 100 employees.

"MGMA is able to stay on a trajectory of growth because of the support and trust of our board members. This diverse and dedicated group of men and women have a vision of where the healthcare industry is heading and they have the ability to innovate and create positive change," said Halee Fisher-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer of MGMA. "I'm grateful to these leaders for serving our members and this organization as we continue to expand and bring meaningful resources to the healthcare industry."

New members appointed to the MGMA Board of Directors:

Jennifer "Nifty" Gosney, CPA, FACMPE, regional director, Finance Surgical Services, Scott & White Health System, Temple, Texas , will serve as a member of the MGMA/ACMPE Board for a term of three years.

, will serve as a member of the MGMA/ACMPE Board for a term of three years. Michael O'Connell , MHA, FACMPE, FACHE, senior vice president, Operations, Stanford Healthcare , Newark, California , will serve as a member of the MGMA/ACMPE Board for a term of three years.

, MHA, FACMPE, FACHE, senior vice president, Operations, , , will serve as a member of the MGMA/ACMPE Board for a term of three years. Lola Osawe , MSHA, FACMPE, FACHE, chief executive officer, Chesapeake Eye Center & Surgical Services, Maryland /Military Assignment: Lt Colonel, USAF, MSC (IMA Officer), Branch Chief, Process Improvement, Office of the Command Surgeon, Air Education and Training Command, JBSA, Texas , will serve as a member of the MGMA/ACMPE Board for a term of three years.

Changes to the MGMA Board include:

Todd D. Grages , MSBA, FACMPE, FACHE, president and chief executive officer, Methodist Physicians Clinic, Omaha, Neb. , will serve as MGMA immediate past board chair.

, MSBA, FACMPE, FACHE, president and chief executive officer, Methodist Physicians Clinic, , will serve as MGMA immediate past board chair. William R. Hambsh , CPA, FACMPE, chief executive officer, North Florida Women's Care, Tallahassee, Fla. , will serve as MGMA board chair.

, CPA, FACMPE, chief executive officer, North Florida Women's Care, , will serve as MGMA board chair. Karen Marcelo , FACMPE, director of medical operations, Advocate Physician Partners, Advocate Health Care, Rolling Meadows, Ill. , will serve as MGMA board vice chair.

, FACMPE, director of medical operations, Advocate Physician Partners, Advocate Health Care, , will serve as MGMA board vice chair. Jeffrey William Smith , CPA, CGMA, MBA, CMPE, president and chief executive officer of Piedmont Healthcare PA, Statesville, N.C , will serve as MGMA finance and audit chair.

Returning MGMA Board members include:

Ryan Campbell , MSHA, FACHE, FACMPE, vice president, operations, CaroMont Medical Group, Gastonia, N.C.

, MSHA, FACHE, FACMPE, vice president, operations, CaroMont Medical Group, Daniel Cassavar , MD, MBA, FACC, FACP, FSCAI, interventional cardiologist and senior advisor to the Medical Advantage Group, Bowling Green, Ohio

, MD, MBA, FACC, FACP, FSCAI, interventional cardiologist and senior advisor to the Medical Advantage Group, Eric D. Crockett , MBA, FACMPE, vice chair, provider relations, assistant professor, Health Care Systems Engineering, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

, MBA, FACMPE, vice chair, provider relations, assistant professor, Health Care Systems Engineering, Mayo Clinic, Paul DeMuro , PhD, FACMPE, FHFMA, CHC, CPA, attorney, Nelson Mullins , Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

, PhD, FACMPE, FHFMA, CHC, CPA, attorney, , Gregory S. Feltenberger , PHD, MBA, FACMPE, FACHE, chief executive officer,

Idaho Urologic Institute PA, Surgery Center of Idaho , LLC, Meridian, Idaho .

, PHD, MBA, FACMPE, FACHE, chief executive officer, Idaho Urologic Institute PA, Surgery Center of , LLC, . Michael T. Funk , CMPE, FACHE, vice president of OCMO Humana Inc., Louisville, Ky.

, CMPE, FACHE, vice president of OCMO Humana Inc., Halee Fischer-Wright , MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer, MGMA, Englewood, Colo.

, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer, MGMA, Carrie Kozlowski , OT, MBA, chief operating officer and co-founder Upfront Healthcare Services, Chicago Ill.

, OT, MBA, chief operating officer and co-founder Upfront Healthcare Services, Richard T. Schlosberg IV , MD, FAAP, pediatrician and co-owner, ABCD Pediatrics, San Antonio, Texas .

About MGMA

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practices. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA empowers medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of 55,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 15,000 organizations of all sizes, types, structures and specialties that deliver almost half of the healthcare in the United States. www.mgma.com

