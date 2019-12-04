MGMA Expands Executive Team to Support Growth as Premier Association for Medical Practices

With healthcare and medical practice experience spanning several decades, Holder brings a proven record of leading organizations with a keen focus on financial growth, process improvement, leadership development, organizational efficiency and patient and employee satisfaction. He was a member of MGMA's Board of Directors from 2010 to 2018 and previously served as MGMA Board Chair. This experience brings value to his role as COO, where he will drive the organization toward operational and financial outcomes that positively impact MGMA's future.

As CMO, Hwang will provide strategic oversight and direction for all marketing and sales functions at MGMA, adding a focus on strategic planning while driving awareness of MGMA and its mission amongst its target audiences. In his role, Hwang will leverage his decades of experience leading organizations to achieve both marketing excellence and financial growth with an innovative mind-set in business tactics and organizational leadership.

"In an ever-evolving healthcare industry, MGMA is embracing innovation by redefining our role to best serve our current and future members — those who are working on the front lines of providing healthcare. We constantly strive to keep a pulse on what our members need, and these new executives will help MGMA accomplish this by growing our influence and connecting us with health leaders across the nation, while focusing on efficiencies across the board," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer of MGMA.. "These two leaders bring unique talents and expertise that allow MGMA to deepen our leadership bench with a lineup that will advance MGMA into the future by addressing the issues facing medical practices today."

Holder was most recently Vice President of Operations at Baylor Scott & White Healthcare, the largest non-profit healthcare system in Texas. In this role, Holder had strategic, operational and financial executive responsibility for the practices of 235 physicians and 85 advanced practice professionals, as well as related hospital functions across 47 sites. Holder drove significant financial improvement by focusing on organizational efficiency and effectiveness, while also improving patient and employee satisfaction. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master of Health Administration with a concentration in Health Finance from the University of Kentucky.

Hwang most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Head of eCommerce and Digital Marketing at Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. In this role, Hwang managed full profit and loss and marketing responsibilities for a multimillion-dollar portfolio with over 60 brands. Hwang exercised his expertise in strategic marketing and branding to grow both company revenue and portfolio gross margins. Hwang holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, and has also completed an executive education program at Harvard Business School.

About MGMA

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practices. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA empowers medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of more than 55,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 12,500 organizations of all sizes, types, structures and specialties that deliver almost half of the healthcare in the United States. www.mgma.com

