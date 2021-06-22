MGMA's 2021 Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference Focuses on Driving Excellence in Medical Practices

The in-person conference will be held October 24-27, 2021, at the downtown San Diego Convention Center. It will feature an impressive lineup of speakers sharing insights on surviving in a post-pandemic world, the future of telehealth, best practices in technology utilization, optimizing staff and operations, and delivering effective leadership. An online version of the conference will be held November 16-18, 2021, featuring many of the same great sessions plus unique, real-time sessions created for the digital event.

With COVID-19 vaccinations ongoing and demand for care rising, medical practice professionals at every level need the tools and actionable guidance on how to navigate this rapidly shifting industry.

The MPE: Leaders Conference is designed for healthcare and medical practice leaders looking to acquire best practices on surviving and thriving in a post-pandemic world. In attendance will be the decision makers, innovators and advocates for their practices and the overall healthcare community. The sessions this year will emphasize interactive elements and allow attendees to dive deep into the following learning tracks:

Financial Mastery: Highlights from practices on how to contain costs and maximize revenue cycles

Practical guidance on team building and performance management

Strategic Decisions: Insights for building and growing medical practices

Operational Excellence : Tips on building better systems to achieve optimal results

Transforming Patient Care: Building better systems to deliver better patient outcomes

"The pandemic placed extraordinary challenges on medical practices and now is the time to focus on building a positive future for the healthcare community," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "This is the ideal platform to draw the most influential healthcare and medical practice leaders together in an environment where people can learn from each other, share best practices and tackle the future of healthcare together."

The theme of the MPE: Leaders Conference is "Be Extraordinary Together" in recognition of the extraordinary hurdles the industry cleared over the past year, but more importantly where the industry can go when we tackle challenges collectively. The conference will offer three keynote speakers, more than 60 concurrent sessions and more than 100 total sessions throughout the four days.

To view registration and pricing information for the MPE: Leaders Conference, please visit this site. For a complete list of speakers and sessions, please visit here.

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

