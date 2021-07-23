MGN Logistics Acquires California Based Niche Freight Brokerage

EASTON, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGN Logistics, Inc, a leading provider of technology solutions in freight and transportation management, acquired Republic Logistic Services, a California based niche freight brokerage. The acquisition represents the most recent in a series by MGN to grow its freight management business and fuel adoption of its proprietary Transportation Management System (TMS). MGN's next generation cloud-based TMS has been featured in numerous industry magazines and is the driving force behind the company's rapid growth.



"We are excited to expand our business to the West Coast," stated Matthew Telesca, Founder and CEO of MGN Logistics. "We have always had customers represented across the country, but finally, we will have a physical location on the West Coast. This should help service not only our existing customers, but also provide an enhanced technology platform for our new ones."



About MGN Logistics



MGN Logistics, Inc., is the premiere supply chain and Transportation Management System (TMS) provider. The company's cloud-based TMS supports all modes of transportation including Truckload, LTL, Ocean, Air, Rail, Intermodal and Parcel, providing customers with a powerful, yet easy-to-use, single platform for their entire supply chain. As a cutting-edge pioneer of web-based transportation management solutions, the company's innovative and proprietary TMS was designed by transportation professionals with real-world experience. MGN is a six-time honoree of Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the country's fastest growing private companies. For more information, visit www.mgnlogistics.com



