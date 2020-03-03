MGPI LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating MGP Ingredients Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of MGP Ingredients, Inc. ("MGP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGPI).

If you purchased MGP securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit MGP Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

On February 26, 2020, the Company announced its finalized fiscal year 2019 financial results, confirming its earlier pre-announcement that it had fallen "significantly short of… guidance" due to its failure to sell aged whiskey during the fourth quarter of 2019. Griffin revealed that aged whiskey sales had declined year over year and that the Company had failed to secure the contracts it had previously highlighted to investors. On this news, the price of MGP stock declined from a close of $31.80 per share on February 25, 2020 to a close of $28.42 per share on February 26, 2020.

If you purchased MGP securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/mgpingredientsinc-mgpi-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-259/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

[email protected]

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Related Links

http://www.bernlieb.com

