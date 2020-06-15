MGTA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Magenta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGTA). Investors who purchased Magenta securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mgta.

The investigation concerns whether Magenta and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 11, 2020, Magenta issued a press release announcing the Company's "strategic decision to discontinue enrollment in Phase 2 study of MGTA-456 in inherited metabolic disorders (IMDs) and prioritize resources toward stem cell mobilization and conditioning programs." Magenta advised that its "decision was the result of several factors: enrollment challenges common to rare disease populations, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic; a growing understanding in the field of the current challenges of allogeneic stem cell transplant in patients with non-malignant diseases, such as IMDs; and feedback from the FDA on endpoints and clinical trial design for registration." On this news, Magenta's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 11, 2020, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Magenta shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mgta. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

