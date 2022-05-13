Reeves brings over five years of experience as a software engineer with top startups to the SaaS-focused, early-stage VC

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGV is excited to announce that Lauren Reeves is joining its team of early-stage investors as a Senior Associate based in New York. Having worked as a software engineer for leading companies like Postmates and BlackRock, coupled with her experience advising and investing in early stage projects, Lauren is the perfect addition for MGV, which focuses much of its investments in the SaaS vertical. As a VC that prides itself on working closely with founders to help them grow and scale their companies, Lauren's operational expertise is invaluable.

MGV Adds Lauren Reeves as Senior Associate

"I'm proud to join MGV and support the best early-stage founders," said Lauren. "Having worked as an engineer at both startups and large enterprises, I'm excited to leverage my perspective to help foster the growth of young SaaS companies."

Prior to MGV, Lauren joined On Deck Angels, a community for operator angels excited about funding the future. As a software engineer, she improved Alto Pharmacy's patient app experience to best serve existing patients and to help attract new ones, developed merchant tools and infrastructure at Postmates, and wrote enterprise software for BlackRock's Aladdin product suite. Lauren has always made a point of being more than just a builder, and she regularly advises early stage teams on building their MVPs and product strategy.

"MGV is a founder-focused fund in the most concrete sense," said Marc Schröder, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. "Lauren's background in both software engineering and investing makes her extremely complementary to our team, and we're excited for her to make a positive impact on our portfolio from day one as she connects with and finds ways to support our founders."

MGV has carved a niche in the early-stage VC space for its selective and founder-centric approach to making investments. The team works hands-on with the best tech founders to impart expertise in areas like sales and building sustainable frameworks for scaling to help them rapidly grow their companies. Lauren's software engineering experience will help MGV better assess more startups and also further bolsters MGV's support offering for the companies it invests in.

About MGV

MGV is a top quartile SaaS VC fund that helps extraordinary people build their vision. By investing in enterprise software startups at the earliest stages, MGV takes an active role in coaching founders, operationalizing sales and scaling growth for startups. Cofounded by Marc Schröder, MGV has been an early investor in some of the most notable early-stage companies, like Modern Health, Observe.ai, Origin, Ascend, Leap, Recora Health, and Kolors. The team at MGV prides themselves on providing deep, hands-on impact with Founders - leveraging their decades of knowledge to turn portfolio companies into highly-scalable and sustainable businesses.

About Lauren

Lauren Reeves is a Senior Associate at MGV. Prior to joining MGV, Lauren worked as a software engineer at Alto Pharmacy, Postmates, and BlackRock. She's a current member of On Deck Angels, and a former advisory board member of Hack the Hood. Based in New York, Lauren focuses on investments in B2B SaaS, crypto, and wellness tech. She grew up in Michigan, and received her BSE in Computer Science & Engineering from the University of Michigan. Lauren enjoys thinking through product development and strategy with early-stage founders to help bring their visions to life.

