MH Business Exchange Episode 16 covers the Clean Water Act, Clean Power Plan and other key issues in environmental law

CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th episode of McDonald Hopkins' podcast series MH Business Exchange has been released.

During the episode titled "Key issues in environmental law: The Clean Water Act, the Clean Power Plan and more," Cleveland attorney John Heer and host Mike Witzke discuss some of today's hot issues in environmental law. These topics include the jurisdiction of the federal government in the Clean Water Act, what "waters of the United States" actually means, the Clean Power Plan and the impact deregulation in the Trump era has made on the practice of environmental law.

To listen to this and past episodes of MH Business Exchange, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com/podcasts. You can also listen to episodes by subscribing to MH Business Exchange on iTunes, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Google Play and TuneIn.

