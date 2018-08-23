MH Business Exchange Episode 19 covers antitrust issues franchisors and franchisees need to know

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th episode of McDonald Hopkins' podcast series MH Business Exchange has been released.

During the episode titled "Franchise law: Antitrust issues franchisors and franchisees need to know," host Mike Witzke is joined by McDonald Hopkins' antitrust attorneys Jennifer Dowdell Armstrong and Christopher Dean. Among the topics they discuss are traditional and emerging antitrust concerns affecting franchise relationships. These include tying and no-poach agreements, ways to minimize the risk of civil and criminal enforcement actions, and tips for complying with antitrust laws when participating in trade associations.

To listen to this and past episodes of MH Business Exchange, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com/podcasts. You can also listen to episodes by subscribing to MH Business Exchange on iTunes, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Google Play and TuneIn.

