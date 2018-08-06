MHA and SoftWriters announce new initiative to deliver best-in-class solutions and help long-term care pharmacies succeed

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) and SoftWriters, operating as part of MHA since 2015, continue aligning efforts to deliver excellent value and enable the success of our Members and Customers, and today announce this key strategic step:

Going forward, SoftWriters, which develops innovative pharmacy management software solutions for long-term care pharmacies, will be responsible for the support, delivery and further development of RxPertise, the acclaimed Medication Regimen Review (MRR) software application for consultant pharmacists specializing in long-term care. This combination of best-in-class solutions and industry leading expertise is designed to align and strengthen our software offering with the emphasis on how MHA and SoftWriters can help long-term care pharmacies compete, be more efficient, and reduce costs.

Michael J. Sicilian, MHA President, comments, "When we made the decision to have SoftWriters become part of MHA's strategic long-term care pharmacy offering, it was front of mind to not only build best in class integrated offerings, but to also recognize that some of our members are utilizing RxPertise through other pharmacy operating systems. Our ultimate goal is to demonstrate that the integrated offering of SoftWriters and RxPertise provides tremendous value longer term, while still supporting a stand-alone version of RxPertise for those utilizing other pharmacy operating systems."

Tim Tannert, RPh, President, SoftWriters, adds, "RxPertise is a great fit with our strategic initiatives. We are committed to the long-term care pharmacy space and to enabling our customers as well as customers who use other pharmacy operating systems with the tools they need to compete while making operations more efficient. Supporting RxPertise also makes for a great example of our collaboration to integrate and leverage our software solutions for the market."

This year's SoftWriters FrameworkLTC Users Conference (Encore, Las Vegas, September 11-13) offers a unique opportunity to experience this aligned effort, and engage with senior leadership and experts from both MHA and SoftWriters. Software demonstrations will be available in the exhibit hall, including RxPertise. The agenda features speakers from both companies, as well as a session on breaking silos between internal and consulting pharmacists using RxPertise.

About MHA

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

About SoftWriters

SoftWriters, Inc., a Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) company, is a leading software solution provider servicing pharmacies that provide care to long term post-acute care patients, assisted living residents, independent living residents, pharmacies servicing group homes, correctional facilities, specialty pharmacies, and pharmacies servicing 340B contracts. SoftWriters operates as part of Managed Health Care Associates (MHA), a leading health care services and technology company focused on the alternate site health care provider marketplace.

SoftWriters' suite of products include solutions for inventory control, dispensing, clinical screening, pharmacy automation, content management, workflow, communications, advanced reporting and business intelligence, accounting, real-time electronic billing, electronic prescribing, and pharmacy operation optimization. For more information, visit the company website, www.softwriters.com.

For More Information Contact:

Elisabeth Overend

VP of Marketing

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.

800-642-3020 X9374

SOURCE Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA)

Related Links

http://www.mhainc.com

