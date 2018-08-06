MHA Launches Patient Engagement Platform, MHALink™ powered by Citus Health

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), a leading health care services and software company focused on the alternate site health care provider marketplace, is pleased to announce the launch of new patient engagement platform MHALink™ powered by Citus Health. This innovative solution to help specialty and infusion pharmacies build operational efficiencies and drive optimal patient outcomes is enabled by an exclusive partnership between MHA and Citus Health, a digital health company that provides a platform and suite of software applications to help post-acute care providers transform business processes into streamlined digital workflows.

Accessible through any mobile device or computer, MHALink™ powered by Citus Health streamlines the patient support process by providing prompt answers to common questions and enabling real-time staff-to-staff and staff-to-patient communications. This eliminates many of the cumbersome, manual and costly inefficient processes that otherwise can hamper the provision of care, and empowers patients, caregivers and care team members to communicate in a timely manner. This collaborative, secure and HIPAA-compliant communication environment often results in less stress for patients and greater therapy compliance. As adherence rates and satisfaction scores climb, home infusion providers and specialty pharmacies are better positioned to drive revenue from their referral sources and confidently take on value-based reimbursement contracts.

Edward Izbicki, Jr., Senior Vice President, Alternate Site Division at MHA, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Citus Health to provide a unique digital platform that supports our infusion and specialty member pharmacies' goals of improving patient outcomes and business processes. This alliance exemplifies our commitment to bring innovative software solutions to our member pharmacies."

Melissa Kozak, RN, CRNI, Citus Health Co-Founder and CEO, added, "MHA's strong reputation and powerful presence across the home infusion and specialty pharmacy markets make this agreement an ideal fit for our innovative solution that facilitates better patient outcomes, greater efficiencies and more productive referral relationships for MHA members. We are pleased to be joining the growing list of software solutions that MHA is bringing to its members."

About MHA



Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

About MHA Specialty Pharmacy Solutions



MHA Specialty Pharmacy Solutions is dedicated to optimally position specialty pharmacy members and business partners to succeed in an increasingly dynamic health care environment. We maximize opportunities for success by providing access, clinical information, and valuable resources that support improved outcomes for our member pharmacies while assisting with data insights and performance reporting requirements. Our experience in strategic contract implementation enables us to align the resources and expertise of our business partners with ever-expanding opportunities across our vast network of member pharmacies. By supplying our partners with data and analytics that report trends and metrics, we support therapy adherence and contract compliance.

About Citus Health



Citus Health is a digital health transformation leader that automates critical post-acute care services to reduce per-patient costs and increase patient satisfaction. Led by a post-acute care nurse with domain expertise and internationally recognized med tech expert, Citus Health delivers the only comprehensive on demand digital and mobile solution set that transforms archaic processes to set a new standard of patient care and engagement. For more information, visit citushealth.com.

