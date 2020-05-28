mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market to Clock 20.5% From 2019 to 2027, Patient Adoption of Connected Medical Devices Key to Growth, Finds Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide array of connected medical devices, mHealth services, and mHealth applications are being adopted by patients and clinicians for the diagnosis of spectrum of disease conditions. Digital innovation in health and wellness industry drive the demand for patient-centered care, particularly for reducing the prevalence of chronic conditions. Government initiatives in developing region of Asia Pacific has cemented the potential in mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market.

Garnering an impressive CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2027, the global mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market is projected to touch a figure of US$ 157.5 Bn by 2027-end. The recent valuation was made in 2018 amounted to US$ 29.0 bn.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research tracking growth in the market concede that rising government initiatives to create awareness about the benefits of mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices bolster their use among patient population.

Key Findings of mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market

Of the various product types, connected medical devices held the top share in 2018; their application for managing health condition remotely also reduces healthcare expenditure

Among the various segments in connected medical devices, heart rate monitors accounted for the top share in 2018; use of mHealth solutions for cardiovascular care boosting the growth of this sub-segment

Of the various end users, B2C segment expected to account for a notable share; patient acceptance of healthcare IT products drive its popularity

Of all the regions, North America hold the leading share in mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market followed by Europe

mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The broad market proposition for the adoption mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices in health care and wellness is the role they play in management of chronic diseases. Some of the factors associated with this trend are:

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and chronic diseases imparts a huge health burden of countries around the world. Healthcare systems in several developing and developed nations consider mHealth devices and services key to digital innovation in patient care, thereby propelling strides in the mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market.

Per an estimate in IDF Diabetes Atlas Ninth edition 2019, as many as 700 million of adults (20-79 years) are expected to live with diabetes by the end of 2045.

As many as 50% (232 million) people with diabetes were undiagnosed in 2019, resulting in mounting concern of the health burden of diabetes. Hence, mHealth apps are being increasingly leveraged in diagnosing and monitoring such conditions, without making frequent visit to hospitals

Adoption of new technologies in mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices has expanded the horizon of patient care in developed markets such as the U.S. These devices hold great promise in managing patients with cancer and chronic diseases.

Key Challenges for Players in mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market

Despite the disruptive potential of mHealth systems in improving patient care, a few factors dampens the demand in mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market. Data security breaches are a vital concern for patients. Also, the high cost of these devices and systems makes it out of reach for patients and doctors in cost-sensitive markets.

Further, the lack of regulatory concerns and adequate reimbursement scenario are key restraints for players to consolidate their growth in the mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market.

mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The landscape is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation, since there are several players, with no single one currently boasting a sizable share in the mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market. Most players are leaning on offering low-cost options to fuel the acceptance among patients. Numerous key players are relentlessly working on improving the functionality of mHealth systems.

The global mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices market has been segmented as follows:

Product

Connected Medical Devices



Heart Rate Monitors





Activity Monitors





Electrocardiograph





Fetal Monitoring





Neuromonitoring





Others



mHealth Applications



Fitness & Wellness





Diabetes





Cardiovascular Diseases





Central Nervous System Disease





Respiratory Diseases





Musculoskeletal Diseases





Smoking Cessation





Medication Adherence





Others



mHealth Services

End-user

B2C



Patients





Caregivers



B2B



Providers





Payers





Employers





Others

Region

North America



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

