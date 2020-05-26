mHealthCoach Releases Solution to Help Businesses Protect Employees from Coronavirus Pandemic

"One thing businesses are seeing in this pandemic is the difference in effect between a proactive approach vs. a reactive one. Companies that can't run on distributed workforces alone are looking at a long journey to the return of 'business as usual,' and need an easy-to-integrate tool for sustainable, long-term threat management," says Aamer Ghaffar, founder at mHealthCoach. " Employee Screening Solution " lets companies proactively build a safety-based infrastructure so that more employees can resume work without fear, businesses can remain compliant with local and federal mandates, and leadership can demonstrate that they value their workforce."

The solution is a response to recent, and often complex, pandemic guidelines from national regulatory bodies. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises all businesses to adopt a regular monitoring program, which includes "self-monitoring under the supervision of their employer's occupational health program." In a new OSHA report titled " Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19 ," the organization stresses that large and small businesses alike should have a preparedness plan--including administrative controls--before resuming operations. An efficient and quick action plan can reduce further workforce exposure, as well as healthcare costs for employers.

The COVID-19 Employee Screening Solution provides an organizational system for daily symptom screening, resources for at-risk employees, and reporting capabilities that enable robust record-keeping.

Each day, employees answer self-screening questions for symptoms before they come to work. If the results meet safety guidelines, the employee receives a "health digital badge" in the form of a QR code. The solution allows management to view real-time screening status data. If an employee needs assistance, the solution quickly directs them to available testing sites and can even set up an appointment. Employees can also message their employers securely.

Employee Screening Solution has several features that make it easy for businesses to scale post-pandemic workplace management and meet privacy and safety requirements. The solution provides users with exposure alerts, a "quarantine clock," and incident recording and tracking tools--including assistance with escalation protocol for at-risk employees, antibody test availability, and quarantine guidelines. Leveraging mHealthCoach's employee management system, the app operates using a HIPAA compliant cloud to protect sensitive information.

Available for mobile and desktop, the COVID-19 Employee Screening Solution requires no setup or download. Once a company is onboarded, the program takes effect within the hour. Users will also receive a free Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with the option to upgrade for customized BAAs.

Employers interested in learning more about the program can visit https://mhealthcoach.com/covid-19-employee-management/ .

About mHealthCoach

Founded in 2009, mHealthCoach is an intelligent case management platform for Human Resources departments. mHealthCoach's smart software helps businesses provide employees with richer, peace of mind and easy access to their benefit administrators. Leveraging a virtual assistant model, mHealthCoach automates key operations so that end-users enjoy quick onboarding, payment authorizations, manage consent releases, services on-demand, and empathetic communication. For more information visit www.mhealthcoach.com .

SOURCE mHealthCoach

Related Links

https://www.mhealthcoach.com

