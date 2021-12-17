MHz Choice announces an expansive January lineup with new series bringing bestselling novels to the small screen and long-awaited returning series 'Captain Marleau'

Rounding out new series depicting famous book characters, The Return of Arsène Lupin debuts this January and adds to MHz Choice's growing collection of series featuring everyone's favorite gentleman burglar.

Also premiering in January are returning series Captain Marleau (France) featuring Corinne Masiero as the title character, and two new series: Tandem, a French buddy cop drama with a twist and Replacements, a cutting-edge medical drama from Finland.

The full January 2022 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

JANUARY 4

TANDEM: SEASON 1, FRANCE, MEDIAWAN, NEW SERIES

Commander Léa Soler has just taken over as head of the Montpellier police investigations division, which means she'll be working with wild card Paul Marchal, who's brilliant but totally uncontrollable. It would be just another day at the office for her, except she and her new colleague are both single parents of teenagers and are both recently divorced… from each other! These exes with serious differences are now forced to work together in this light-hearted and entertaining series.

THE RETURN OF ARSÉNE LUPIN, FRANCE, INA, NEW SERIES

François Denoyer stars as gentleman thief Arsène Lupin in this 1989 series based on the stories by Maurice Leblanc.

JANUARY 11

REPLACEMENTS, FINLAND, FEDERATION, NEW SERIES

A gripping Finnish hospital drama set in the cutting-edge world of genetics and cloning.

JANUARY 18

AMSTERDAM VICE, NETHERLANDS, FEDERATION, NEW SERIES

Amsterdam, 1980: Rookie cop Jurre de Cock fights crime amid social unrest in this gritty reimagining of A.C. Baantjer's famous detective.

TIME IS A KILLER, FRANCE, FEDERATION, NEW SERIES

Psychological thriller about a Corsican woman confronting her past so she can unravel a menacing mystery derailing her life. Based on the bestselling novel by Michel Bussi. With Caterino Murino (Casino Royale), Grégory Fitoussi (Spiral) and Thierry Godard (Spiral, A French Village).

JANUARY 25

CAPTAIN MARLEAU: SEASON 3, FRANCE, FRANCE TV, NEW SEASON She's back! Corinne Masiero returns as the offbeat Captain Marleau, solving crimes in her inimitable style.

