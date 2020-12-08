MHz Choice Announces January Premieres

"Of course, we're sad that the end of Spiral is upon us, but it's thrilling to watch Caroline Proust, Thierry Godard, Audrey Fleurot and the rest of the cast turn in such high-caliber performances after eight seasons," said Lance Schwulst, MHz Networks, VP of Content. "We can't wait to see what's up next from them."

Also on January 5th, MHz Networks, in cooperation with Paris-based Film & Picture TV Distribution, is rolling out the first of 52 films in its Movie of the Week Collection with the release of A Change of Heart. "It's a great opportunity for us to introduce new genres into our library while giving us the flexibility to react quickly to audience reception," said Schwulst. "I'm confident they'll appreciate the variety of stories and the familiar faces of actors they've come to love from our French episodic content."

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2021

SPIRAL: SEASON 8|FINAL SEASON|FRANCE|STUDIOCANAL

THE MOVIE OF THE WEEK COLLECTION|NEW SERIES|FRANCE|FILM & PICTURE TV DISTRIBUTION

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2021

WOLFSLAND | NEW SERIES| GERMANY | STUDIO HAMBURG

In this eight-episode crime thriller police detective Viola Delbrück leaves Hamburg and her past behind for a new life and job in the northern city of Görlitz where she's paired with the scruff loner Butch Schulz. Her plan is quickly shattered her when her abusive soon-to-be ex-husband follows her and resumes stalking and threatening her.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2021

THE WAR IS OVER | NEW SERIES | MEDIAWAN

From the producers of Detective Montalbano and The Name of the Rose and starring Michele Riondino (The Young Montalbano), The War is Over begins after the Liberation as the few young WWII survivors try to make their way home. There was no family waiting for many of these children, so it was only with the help and kindness of strangers that they discovered how to live again, tell the stories of their lost humanity and defeat their inner ghosts.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2021

LOVE IN… | NEW SERIES | FRANCE | NEWEN DIST

Set against the backdrops of six of the world's most beautiful and exotic, locations, (Jaipur, Andalusia, Bora Bora, Lapland, St. Petersburg and Vienna, The Love in… Collection explores the ups and downs of being in love in modern relationships.

