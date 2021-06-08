MHz Choice Announces July 2021 Line-Up featuring Screen Legend Sophia Loren

Screen legend Sophia Loren plays her own mother in biopic "My House is Full of Mirrors".

JULY 6

HIDDEN: FIRST BORN, SWEDEN, BANIJAY, NEW SERIES

A uniquely Nordic fantasy drama starring Izabella Scorupco (Goldeneye) in a tale of secret identities and supernatural powers.

ARLETTY: A GUILTY PASSION, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM

In occupied Paris during the filming of 'Les Enfants du Paradis', nonconformist actress Arletty falls in love with a German officer and faces the consequences of her actions.

JULY 13

THE ART OF CRIME: SEASON 4, FRANCE, GAUMONT, NEW SEASON

Addictive mysteries with Nicolas Gob (A French Village) and Eléonore Bernheim (Murder In…) as mismatched investigators chasing down missing paintings and solving murders in Paris.

THE KING, THE SQUIRREL AND THE GRASS SNAKE: PART 1, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM

First part of a two-part feature on the life of 17th century French nobleman Nicolas Fouquet, who had a glittering career before he fell out with King Louis XIV.

JULY 20

MY HOUSE IS FULL OF MIRRORS, ITALY, RAI, NEW LIMITED SERIES

Screen legend Sophia Loren stars as her own mother in this spellbinding biopic based on her sister's memoir.

THE KING, THE SQUIRREL AND THE GRASS SNAKE: PART 2, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM

The second and final chapter tells the tragic story of the downfall of 17th century French nobleman Nicolas Fouquet.

JULY 27

BLOOD ON THE DOCKS: SEASON 2, FRANCE, BANIJAY, NEW SEASON

Adapted from Graham Hurley's bestselling novels, Blood on the Docks is a gritty French crime drama about the war on the streets in the port city of Le Havre. The two cops on the front lines of the brutal turf battles are the police department's odd couple, inspectors Richard Faraday and Paul Winckler.

STROKE OF LUCK, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM

Family drama about a young widow raising two children, whose lives are irrevocably changed after a sudden accident.

About MHz Networks

MHz Networks offers viewers access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service, MHz Choice. Select MHz Networks content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus. New MHz Choice customers receive a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

SOURCE MHz Choice