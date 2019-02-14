MHz Choice Premieres the New Scandi Noir thriller 'ALEX'

Described by The Guardian as "a pitch-black thriller with a hero so dark it's hard not to like him," Alex is an intense crime drama about a very bad cop desperately trying to go straight. His efforts drag him deeper into the underworld and put both him and his family in grave danger. A streaming smash in Scandinavia, Alex is based on an original idea by series star Dragomir Mrsic, a real-life ex-con who served three years for bank robbery in the early '90s. "It is wonderful to finally make a tough thriller that dares to go beyond what we usually get to see and that dares to show the raw criminal reality," notes Mrsic. " Alex takes place in a brutal world that I have seen up close, which we get to experience without compromise."

Mrsic earned his breakthrough playing Mrado in the hit Swedish film Easy Money (2010) and its sequel, Hard to Kill (2012). He has since worked extensively in Sweden and internationally, playing a supporting role opposite Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow (2014) and starring in the second season of the hit Swedish crime dramedy Torpederna (Triggermen).

Sebastian Bergman creator Michael Hjorth serves as head writer, alongside Niklas Rockström (Wallander, Thicker Than Water). The series is directed by Alain Darborg (Inkognito, The Master Plan) and Manuel Concha (Blind Alley, Mañana).

About MHz Networks

MHz Networks offers U.S. viewers access to a library of the best international television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English on DVD and its digital platform, MHz Choice. MHz Networks' unique international programming is also available on its national channel, MHz Worldview. MHz Worldview is available nationwide on DirecTV channel 2183 and on 25+ select public television affiliates.

New MHz Choice customers receive a free 30-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

SOURCE MHz Networks

Related Links

http://www.mhzchoice.com

