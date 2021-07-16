MI 2021 EID EXTRAVAGANZA 3-Day Family Festival (July 23-July 25)

DETROIT, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eid ul Adha 2021 is expected to be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Eid ul Adha is a festival celebrated among Muslims all over the world in remembrance of the sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim made based on his strong faith in Allah.

The MI 2021 EID EXTRAVAGANZA will bring "The World's Largest Bounce House", "The Giant"- a huge inflatable obstacle course featuring 50 unique obstacles, and "The Sport Slam"- a sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size and type you could imagine. There will also be henna, face painting, food trucks, live performances, and much more! You can learn more about the event at icdonline.org/eid2021 , and purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/MIEID .

This event is sponsored by the Islamic Center of Detroit, Rahma WorldWide, Pure Hands, Life for Relief & Development, WellmadeFood.com, Mezza Mediterranean Grille, and Damas Cuisine & Catering.

"One of the most satisfying and rewarding ways of celebrating Eid, is to bring entertainment and joy to the children of our community. After such a hard year of pandemic mandated closures, illness, and continued unemployment amongst our neighbors, we wanted to bring a moment of fun to those who need it most in the community," said Sufian Nabhan, Executive Director of the Islamic Center of Detroit.

"This year is extra special, as we have been able to secure and bring the largest touring inflatable event in the world that consists of the most unique, custom-built inflatable attractions ever made to our neighbors," stated Nabhan.

SOURCE Islamic Center of Detroit

