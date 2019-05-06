Mi BANK Names Rita Facchini Senior Vice President

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Farr, chairman and CEO of Mi BANK, today announced the appointment of Rita Facchini as senior vice president. In this role, Facchini will focus on business relationships by establishing and servicing business accounts at Mi BANK.

A banking industry veteran, Facchini brings extensive experience in construction lending, investment real estate financing, and medical/dental practice lending. Most recently, Facchini served as senior vice president and relationship manager at Bank of Birmingham.

Rita Facchini is senior vice president of Mi BANK, the first new bank in the Midwest since 2009. Mi BANK, located at 3707 W. Maple Road, Suite 110 in Bloomfield Hills, opens its doors for business, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

"Rita is an important addition to the Mi BANK team," said Rob Farr, chairman and CEO of Mi BANK. "She brings high-level banking expertise and a commitment to superior service to her work with clients. We are thrilled to have her on board."

Facchini holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Detroit Mercy. Both degrees are focused in finance and accounting.

"I am honored to join this team and excited to work together to provide Mi BANK clients with a first-class banking experience," said Facchini. "In my 30 years of banking experience, this is the best team I've seen in terms of talent, efficiency, attitude, and overall willingness to put the client first. It's a rarity to have this level of excellence at a financial institution."

About Mi BANK

Mi BANK was created to set a new standard of excellence for business banking by providing next-level commitment to service, personalization, flexibility, and responsiveness. Located in Bloomfield Hills, Mi BANK offers a full range of products and services tailored to business owners. The goal of Mi BANK is to take care of businesses and the busy people who run them. For more information about Mi BANK, visit www.bankmi.com.

