MI Health Link program receives high marks from two federal reports

TROY, Mich., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Complete Health is pleased to share the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) press release dated October 23, 2019, titled "Two federal reports highlight success of MDHHS's MI Health Link". The release recognizes the high levels of satisfaction reported by beneficiaries enrolled in the MI Health Link program.

The MI Health Link program is a comprehensive health care plan for those individuals that have both Medicare and Medicaid and reside in Macomb or Wayne counties along with two other regions in the state. The program offers health care benefits to dually eligible beneficiaries, including home and community-based services (waiver services), care coordination, non-emergent medical transportation, dental, vision, hearing, prescription drugs, physical, and behavioral health services. Beneficiaries have no deductibles, copays or coinsurance on covered services when delivered by network providers.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) contracted with two companies (Alan Newman Research & RTI International) to administer these reports. The summary of the focus group findings reveal high satisfaction rates amongst beneficiaries. The other report evaluated the impact on the quality of care, service utilization and the beneficiary experience and received high marks with their MI Health Link plan experiences.

Michigan Complete Health partners with MDHHS and CMS in the administration of the MI Health Link program.

About Michigan Complete Health

Michigan Complete Health, Inc. is a subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Michigan Complete Health Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP), a product of Michigan Complete Health, Inc. is a Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP) that contracts with both Medicare and Michigan Medicaid to provide the benefits of both programs to eligible enrollees in Macomb and Wayne counties. The Plan delivers comprehensive healthcare services to MI Health Link enrollees. The demonstration is administered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

