M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast
Apr 13, 2021, 07:45 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announces the following Webcast:
What:
When:
April 28, 2021 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Where:
How:
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above
Contact:
Kevin Hake, Senior Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 127,650 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes) and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.
