MIA, Brazilian Post Office launch expedited shipping service

Correiros chose MIA as its first Compra Fora partner in large part because the airport ranks first in the U.S. for cargo flights to Brazil and commands 38 percent of the entire MIA-Brazil air trade market. Brazil is MIA's largest international market for passengers and trade value, generating more than 1.5 million travelers and $12 billion in cargo shipments annually.

"This landmark agreement with Correios once again reinforces Miami-Dade County's role as the logistics leader in our hemisphere," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "I applaud the efforts of MIA and our trade community, for keeping Miami-Dade County on the forefront of innovation within the global air cargo industry."

Through a joint venture between Miami-based logistics providers SinerlogUSA and Interport Logistics - the first two companies selected by Correios for the Compra Fora program – items purchased by registered Compra Fora customers in Brazil are stored at Interport's facility within Miami-Dade County's Foreign Trade Zone, before being inspected, pre-cleared and shipped from MIA with a Correios label. Those shipments can then arrive in Brazil as domestic cargo and be transported to their final destinations via Correio's logistics network. Compra Fora allows Brazilian customers to have their own postal network addresses, schedule and group their shipments, pay any required taxes or fees, and track their order with the Sinerlog Safety Tracker (SST) system.

The 2006 signing of a Sister Airport agreement between the Miami-Dade Aviation Department and the Brazilian Airport Authorities, in partnership with Miami-Dade County's International Trade Consortium (ITC), was one of the contributing factors to the creation of Compra Fora.

"I am extremely pleased to see this initiative become a reality, after years of hard work and collaboration between Miami-Dade County and Correios," said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz, Chairman of the ITC. "We expect Compra Fora to provide a significant boost to Miami-Dade County's air trade with Brazil."

As the busiest international freight hub in the Western Hemisphere, and through innovative programs like Compra Fora, MIA is uniquely poised to benefit from the global e-commerce boom responsible for $2.29 trillion in worldwide sales in 2017 – a figure projected to double in the next four years. Market research firm Statista forecasts Latin America to be a strong e-commerce growth region during that span, with a projected doubling of annual sales from $29.8 billion in 2015 to $64.4 billion in 2019. Brazil is Latin America's largest economy, and was responsible for an estimated 65 percent of the region's e-commerce sales in 2018.

"Compra Fora is the latest collaborative effort we've engaged in to streamline and expedite the shipping process across our global cargo network," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "The Brazilian Government has designated MIA as the only US airport able to pre-clear e-commerce bound to Brazil. We expect that our new partnership with Correios will spur increased trade and commerce between Miami-Dade County and Brazil, the leading economy and e-commerce market in Latin America."

Miami International Airport offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America's third-busiest airport for international passengers, boasts a lineup of more than 100 air carriers and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. MIA, along with its general aviation airports, is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of $30.9 billion annually and welcoming nearly 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida. MIA's vision is to grow from a recognized hemispheric hub to a global airport of choice that offers customers a world-class experience and an expanded route network with direct passenger and cargo access to all world regions. MIA is committed to sustainable practices. Learn more at www.MIAefficiency.com .

