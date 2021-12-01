Mia Hamm To Headline Greater Des Moines Partnership Annual Dinner

Hamm is a retired professional soccer player, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Hamm was the world's most outstanding woman soccer player in the first years of the 21 st century, attracting more attention to the game in the United States than any player, male or female, ever had. During her spectacular career she scored 158 goals in international competition, more than any other player in history. A forward and midfielder for the U.S. Women's National Team, she was instrumental in the World Cup victories in 1991 and 1999 and Olympic Gold Medals in 1996 and 2004. Hamm was named FIFA's Women's World Player of the year twice (2001 and 2002) and the U.S. Soccer Federation Female Athlete of the Year five years in a row (1994-1998). In 1997 Hamm created the Mia Hamm Foundation to raise funds for bone marrow research inspired by her brother Garrett, who died in 1997 from complications with aplastic anemia, a bone marrow disease. Hamm is a co-owner of Los Angeles FC, a minority owner of Angel City FC, a global ambassador for FC Barcelona and is on the board of directors of Serie A club A.S. Roma. She is the author of "Go For the Goal: A Champion's Guide to Winning in Soccer and Life."

"As our community continues to embrace soccer, the world's game, we are excited to welcome one of the best soccer players in the history of our country join us for our Annual Dinner," said Fred Buie, 2021 Board Chair of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "Hamm is an inspiration to millions of fans, and her influence as an international star transcends the sport."

The Partnership's Annual Dinner is the Greater Des Moines (DSM) business community's celebration of the past year's economic and community development successes and also provides a look forward into the future of the DSM region. The dinner includes a social hour beginning at 5 p.m., with the keynote and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program includes a presentation of The Partnership's Annual Report, summarizing the accomplishments of the organization's work in 2021. Reservations are being accepted online at DSMpartnership.com/annualdinner. Premium seating table is $1,750, general seating table is $1,500 and individual tickets are $200 per person. A table seats eight people.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

