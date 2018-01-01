Miami Art Week Welcomes MUSE Modern & Contemporary Art Fair

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Miami Art Week welcomes an art fair with a different offering. MUSE Modern & Contemporary Art Fair is an exciting new alternative that embraces and showcases a curated selection of pieces by emerging, and established artists that speak to the plight and triumphs as experienced by people of color. MUSE is the celebration of these artists' visual stories through various mediums. The fair will take place from December 4-9, 2018 at the Hampton Inn, located at 1700 Collins Avenue, only steps away from ArtBasel the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Throughout the years, ArtBasel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week have attracted over 100,000 global spectators annually to the stunning sand and surf on Miami Beach. MUSE will be a stylish, unique and welcoming fair that will encompass a selected cross section of artists, galleries, and collectives distributed throughout 4000 square feet of exhibition space. MUSE will feature an eclectic mix of paintings, photographs, and sculptures from Hispanic, Caribbean, and African American artists from throughout the US and abroad. Attendees will be privy to an array of artwork, installations, panels, and events that celebrate the differences and similarities among Black, multi-ethnic, and women artists.

MUSE was founded by arts champion and enthusiast Que Simmons, who was always interested in "what lies beyond the piece." She defines art as any piece that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also has the ability to grab your attention, spark an emotional connection, and be thought provoking. Que always wanted to focus on "artists of color" and "cultural diversity" art. From 2012 – 2015, she organized and curated the Celebrity Art Series (CAS), which took place in several notable venues in South Florida, such as LMNT, KROMA, and CocoWalk.

"We are very excited to be part of Miami Art Week this year. We will be featuring a wonderful collection of art from both emerging and established artists that represent the outstanding talent of our diverse global community," explained Muse's founder Que Simmons. "We also want to make sure, we offer fabulous works of art for the new and experienced collector."

The exhibition will be open to the public daily 11-am to 8pm. For more information on MUSE and how to become involved please visit: www.museartfair.com.

