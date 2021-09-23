Miami-based creative brand "Stop Lookin" announces first-ever NFT collection to drop on Black Friday

To add to the creative elements of the NFT's, the designs will include animated characteristics, bringing the still designs to life. Collectors will be able to acquire, trade, and display the tokens through the OpenSea platform.

Custom digital art is nothing new to Stop Lookin, as the brand develops all merchandise and media assets from scratch by lead designer Finessenfeld (Bernie Essenfeld). Expanding from curating art on merchandise to minting digital tokens is vital to broadening the brand's footprint into the emerging NFT ecosystem.



The main pieces featured in the collection include Stop Lookin's original designs from their initial limited-edition drops in new, never-before-seen displays. This monumental release for the Miami-based brand will break new barriers in the universe of streetwear and creative, visual artworks.



SOURCE Stop Lookin Entertainment

