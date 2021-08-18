Miami Based Entrepreneur Launches Beauty Map App

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Map, an app created by South Florida-based beauty influencer, Marsha Daily, has officially launched today. Beauty Map is looking to be a one-stop shop for any beauty services that you are looking for. From oral care, to med spas, to plastic surgeons – all within your area.

"I'm someone who doesn't shy away from talking about different procedures I've had done," says creator, Marsha Daily. "On top of that, I've lived in many different places, so it became important to me to see who was the best to work with in my local market."

From finding make up artists to eyebrow threaders, Beauty Map is looking to be a centralized hub for anyone looking to properly locate the best in the industry, locally. Beauty Map is looking to stop the average person from spending countless hours and days online researching different experts and centers to have your procedures done.

Beauty Map will have the recommended doctors available along with photos, scores, and real reviews to make sure you have the best experience possible. Once you get a procedure done, the participating location will then give you a QR code to scan. Once scanned, you will be directed to the app to leave a verified business review to spread continued awareness for others.

Daily, is a beauty influencer who has been active on social media for the past five years. Her company, ShampooMeKids (which launched one year ago) sells mats, brushes, and wraps to help kids with getting their hair washed. The company has gained a large following and a whopping revenue from both viral videos and internet campaigns.

Beauty Services offered by Beauty Map include:

Oral Care

Dental Exam, Teeth Cleaning, Teeth Whitening, Braces, Dental Implants, Laser Gum Treatment, Gum Bleaching, Laser Periodontal Therapy, Wisdom Tooth Removals, Veneers and More.

Med Spas

Facials, Fillers, Botox, Laser Hair Removal, Chemical Peel, VI Peel, Vitamin B12 Shots, Glutathione Shots, Vampire Facial/PRP Skin Treatment, Diamond Facial, Oxygen Facial, Tattoo Removal, Cellulite Reduction, Cellfina, Velashape, Cellulaze, Zimmer Wave, Acne Treatment, Micorodermodrasion, POD Threading, Under Eye Treatment, Ingrown Hair Treatment, Dermaplaning, Spectra Peel/Hollywood Laser Peel, Keloid Removal, Halo Laser, Wood Therapy, Vajacial and More.

Nail Salons

Full Set Acrylic, Acrylic Overlay, Dipping Powder, Manicure, Pedicure, Gel Polish, Nail Design, Waxing and More.

Plastic Surgery

Breast Augmentation, Lipo, BBL, 360 Lipo, Rhinoplasty, Tummy Tuck, Bio Gel Removal and More.

Hair Salons

Blow Outs, Hair Coloring, Natural Hair treatment, Extension Sewing, Braids, Micro Links, Hair Cuts and More.

Brow Boutiques - Lash Extensions

Mink Lashes, Eyebrow Threading, Eyebrow Tinting, Waxing, Microblading and More.

Eye Care – Ophthalmologist

Eye Exam, Lasik Eye Surgery, Crosslinking Eye Surgery, PRK Eye Surgery, Glasses, Oculoplastic Surgery, Refractive Surgery and More.

Users can download the app in iOS or Android app stores now.

For any media inquiries including needing additional information, pictures, or interviews, please contact me (Lamont) at [email protected] or via phone at 305.219.2242.

