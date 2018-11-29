Miami Based Manufacturing Technology Company, Maxpack, Participated in The World's Largest Packaging Technology Trade Show

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest expo specialized in packaging and processing technologies, Pack Expo International 2018, was held in Chicago, IL from October 14 to 17 and Maxpack, a Miami based manufacturer of packaging machinery technologies, had an outstanding participation.

At the expo, Maxpack unveiled the new 2019 MFT-540 VFFS machine with 360-degree access. The machine attracted great interest from attendees given its versatile and innovative design, and received praise from well-known specialists in the industry. This machine is widely used for the packaging of snacks, coffee, vegetables, fruits, frozen foods, spices, and vitamins, among other granules, liquids or powders.

"The expo was a complete success for us. We sold our expo inventory in the first day and received pre-orders for the remaining of 2018 in the high 6 figures. Means a lot considering this is where the best of the best are.

"We are very excited that clients value our technology and modern approach to engineering. The goal of Maxpack is to change the way packaging machinery is manufactured and sold globally," said Sebastian Chavarria, co-founder and Head of International Sales.

For 2019, Maxpack will be participating at Expo Pack Guadalajara in Mexico and expects to launch a state of art showroom in Q1.

About Maxpack Machinery

Maxpack is an innovative brand that is setting a new standard in packaging machinery by leveraging modern technologies to manufacture and market next-generation packaging machinery. Maxpack has provided hundreds of packaging machinery solutions to market-leading corporations worldwide.

Maxpack sells globally from its headquarters in Miami, and offices in Mexico, Ecuador, and Shanghai.

Maxpack, through its parent company UCM Holdings LLC, is a member of PMMI.

About PMMI



PMMI (The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies) is the largest trade association in the USA made up of more than 800 member companies that manufacture packaging and processing technologies in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

