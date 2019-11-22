Miami Based Start-Up FluidFreeRide is Partnering with Trees for the Future to Offset Carbon Emissions and Improve the Lives of Local Communities

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- November 22, 2019 – with its curated range of electric scooters, fluidfreeride LLC ( https://fluidfreeride.com/ ) has been at the forefront of providing environmentally sustainable transportation since 2017. The company just announced a partnership with Trees for the Future, a regenerative agriculture nonprofit that is improving the environment and sequestering carbon by working closely with smallholder farming communities in the developing world.

fluidfreeride Mantis electric scooter - environmentally friendly and loads of fun Trees for the Future improves the livelihoods of impoverished farmers by revitalizing degraded lands

"Electric scooters already contribute to a greener environment. With our awesome Black Friday Deals, we want to get more people onto this innovative mode of transportation. But Thanksgiving is also a time to reflect and to give back so we started a partnership with Trees for the Future and will plant 100 trees for every scooter deal sold. The organization doesn't just plant trees but also breaks the cycle of poverty by engaging local communities to develop sustainable agriculture and care for the new trees we are planting with our customers' support," said Julian Fernau, founder of FluidFreeRide.

Go Green for Black Friday

The US Department of Transportation reports more than 20% of all daily vehicle trips to be less than one mile and 75% to be less than 10 miles. Electric scooters have a huge potential to cannibalize a majority of these short distance trips due to growing consumer concerns for eco-friendly and cost-efficient transportation. At less than half a cent of electricity cost per mile, riding an electric scooter costs roughly one twentieth of riding a gas fueled car.

With the goal of driving this movement forward, fluidfreeride is offering deep discounts on all of its models for Black Friday. For instance, with the purchase of the newest model in the fluidfreeride portfolio, the long range and powerful Mantis electric scooter for the demanding rider who wants it all, customers will get the practical and lightweight Cityrider for short inner- city commutes for FREE (a $499 value).

The new partnership with Trees for the Future will enable fluidfreeride to donate a portion of its sales to plant 100 trees through the organization's innovative Forest Garden Program for every scooter deal sold. By planting specific types of fast-growing trees, fruit trees, hardwoods and food crops in a systematic manner over a four-year period, families can positively change their lives forever. Forest Gardens consist of thousands of trees that provide families with sustainable food sources, livestock feed, products to sell, fuel wood and an average 400% increase in their annual income in four years.

About fluidfreeride LLC

Established in 2017, FluidFreeRide is a Miami-based company that specializes in the curation and sale of hand-selected and personally tested, premium electric scooters. With customer service as a central priority, FluidFreeRide focuses on the entire customer journey of purchasing and using a scooter: From helping customers select the perfect model to suit their daily needs to super-fast shipping, tips and advice for riding, and full warranty and spare parts availability. Learn more at: fluidfreeride.com .

About Trees for the Future

Trees for the Future is working to end hunger and poverty for smallholder farmers through revitalizing degraded lands. Learn more about Trees for the Future and see their latest data in their 30th Anniversary Special Edition 2019 Impact Report.

Learn more at: trees.org

Contact:

Dani Sanchez, Marketing and PR

7868602860

229768@email4pr.com

SOURCE FluidFreeRide LLC

Related Links

https://fluidfreeride.com

