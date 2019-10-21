Miami-Based Sushi Hotspot Celebrates 10th Anniversary in South Florida

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sushi Sake, late-night, Asian-cuisine hotspot based in Miami has been serving customers for over a decade and wants to celebrate the milestone with the community.

On October 24th Sushi Sake is inviting the public to celebrate at the Bird Road location at 14629 SW 42 Street in Miami. Sushi Sake will kick off the fun at 7pm with free food and drinks. Live entertainment, a fire show, live body painting, VIP tent and models will all be on deck for the party of the decade in Miami. Local radio personalities DJ Laz and DJ Africa will be dropping the beats. Miami Club Rum, Sapporo and Voli Vodka are sponsoring the anniversary party.

Over the past ten years Angel Aguayo and James Aguayo, brothers and co-founders of Sushi Sake, have grown the restaurant to 14 locations across South Florida. When the first Sushi Sake opened in 2009, it was opened to bring high quality and late-night Asian fusion dining options to the Miami neighborhood the brothers called home. Their desire to introduce their homemade sauces, fresh seafood and Asian-Latin fusion menu items to all of Miami drove their success, and now the restaurant is on the precipice of national expansion through franchising.

In addition to the locations in South Florida, five more locations are in different stages of development. The franchise expansion across the rest of the state will focus on areas of Florida seeing population growth, including staples like Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Tallahassee. Sushi Sake is looking for qualified franchisees in the hopes of opening a total of 10 locations in Jacksonville, 10 locations in Tampa, eight in Orlando, and five in Florida's capital city.

"Sushi Sake has become a staple in South Florida," said Angel Aguayo, co-founder of Sushi Sake. "Our devoted guests have driven our growth across South Florida, and there is no better way for us to show our customers we appreciate them than with a grand party to celebrate the past decade."

Started in 2009 by Angel Aguayo and later joined by brother James Aguayo, the duo has complemented each other's skills to take the brand where it is today and are both aligned on a vision for the spotlight as the nation's top Japanese restaurant franchise. The franchise opportunity offers simple operations and a management team with a strong commitment to franchise success and decades of restaurant experience. Sushi Sake is initially targeting Florida, Texas, Illinois and New York for growth, and is available in both urban and suburban markets. Potential franchisees can be single or multi-unit operators, and should possess an entrepreneurial spirit, leadership skills and an outgoing personality. For more information on Sushi Sake and the franchise opportunity, visit www.sushisakemiami.com/franchise.

