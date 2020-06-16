Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce is Searching For BADASS Women

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Women's Business Council and City National Bank are accepting nominations for professionals who identify as female for its Badass Women of The Year Awards (BWOTY Awards) and excel in the following areas of business:

Construction/Trades

Military/First Responders

Science/Technology

Diversity, Inclusion & Equity

Government

Sports

Women in Business (business owners and/or professionals that are not in the aforementioned industries)

"The point of the program is to honor exceptional women in industries that are traditionally dominated by males and that are making a difference in their field," said Vice President, Marketing Manager Marketing & Communications Isabel Fernandez of City National Bank Isabel Fernandez. "We are proud to partner with the Chamber on the BWOTY Awards and to help local charities that focus on supporting women and young girls."

The event committee along with a subject matter expert from each industry will be judging on specific criteria, which includes that the nominee's place of business is located in Miami-Dade County; demonstrated leadership and made an impact in her business; shown innovation; driven value and been a valuable member of the community.

The Badass Woman of the Year for each category will be announced at a luncheon (Date/Time TBD). Winners will be given $1,000 to donate to a vetted charity/nonprofit benefit that supports women. The winners will be announced at an event (time and date tbd).

Deadline to submit nominations is June 30, 2020. City National Bank is the title sponsor of the event and presenting sponsors include Miami Beach Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Center and EisnerAmper. The committee is comprised of Isabel Fernandez (City National Bank), DeAnne Connolly Graham (ROI Media Consultants), Tori Greene (OneTable) and Mirielle Enlow (Keller Williams).

If you have any questions, please e-mail Danny Diaz at [email protected] and nominations are being accepted at www.miamibeachchamber.com.

About Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce was formed in 1921 to promote the economic well-being of Miami Beach's citizens, to improve the quality of life for the entire community and to communicate the view of the business community on major issues of public policy.

Media Contact:

Danny Diaz

(305) 389-8986

[email protected]

SOURCE Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

www.miamibeachchamber.com

