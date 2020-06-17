Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council Makes Inroads in The Community

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) began developing a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council that officially launched February 2020 and is Co-Chaired by Eva Dias and Andre Williams. The Chamber continues to strive to improve the quality of life for our diverse community and is looking forward to making significant contributions with this new Council.



Diversity and inclusion are core values for the Chamber and it is critical that we incorporate these values into all aspects of our work including advocacy, communications, workplace environment, vendor selection, hiring, promotion and retention. In order to carry out the Chamber's core values, Committee will foster a shared culture at the Chamber that promotes the goals of accepting, respecting and valuing differences that include attributes such as age, race, gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender expression, sexual identity, ability, language, family circumstances and cultural backgrounds.

"I appreciate the support from the Chamber, Board Chair Robin Jacobs and Chamber President & CEO Jerry Libbin for the DE&I Council," said Williams. "These goals can only be achieved by engaging leadership in mainstream organizations like the Chamber to promote diversity, equity and inclusion to its member businesses whose bottom line will grow because of it."

"The world will be a better place when we recognize that diversity, equity and inclusion are no longer a necessary discussion," said Dias. "I look forward to the day that our mission is just part of our regular life and that we have completed our Council's goals through the Chamber."

"I want to acknowledge Andre and Eva's leadership as co-chairs," said Chair of the Board Robin Jacobs. "A diverse workforce means having a greater variety of backgrounds, talents, and experiences."

On June 30 at 4 PM, the Chamber will host a free webinar on how minority businesses can apply for and receive contracts with the City of Miami Beach. City officials will be present.

To date the Council has done the following:

In an effort to expand their multicultural efforts, the Council has developed partnerships with other organizations and government entities such as the City's procurement department, the Brazilian Consulate and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

In the months ahead, this Council will focus on ways to create greater economic opportunities for minority owned businesses in and around Miami Beach .

CONTACT: Daniel Diaz, 305-389-8986, [email protected]

SOURCE Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

