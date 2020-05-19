Miami Beach Chamber Provides Resources & Assistance During the COVID-19 Pandemic

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost two months, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Chamber), led by President & CEO Jerry Libbin and Chair of the Board Robin Jacobs, has been a resource for businesses and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Chamber launched:

A Business Re-Opening Resource Guide that has real-time information regarding guidelines and updates provided by the City of Miami Beach regarding re-opening that lives on www.miamibeachchamber.com.

A Business Re-Opening Survey that the Chamber issued to the community and will share the results with the City for re-opening strategies. Miami Beach Board Chair Robin Jacobs along with other leaders have agreed to organize and lead advisory panels in retail & general business, hotel & lodging, restaurant & bars, and arts & culture. The results of the survey will be critical as the City adopts best practices that will allow the community to safely open again.

A Dial Direct Campaign in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Atlantic Broadband. In an effort to further support local restaurants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a local TV campaign, being shown on Atlantic Broadband platforms, promoting the Miami Eats program, which was designed to get the customers to dial directly to their favorite restaurants is currently running.

A series of Virtual Facebook Town Halls organized by WeStream. In the past three weeks, the Chamber has hosted four Facebook Town Halls with City of Miami of Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, City Manager Jimmy Morales, Florida State Representative Michael Grieco and, Miami Beach Commissioner's David Richardson, Mark Samuelian, Michael Gongora, Micky Steinberg, Ricky Arriola and Steven Meiner.

Dozens of Virtual Meetings, Seminars and Events on a variety of timely topics. They have hosted professionals and educators from leading organizations like Baptist South Florida, Florida International University and the Small Business Association. They have created a What's Cookin' With the Chamber highlighting chefs from the Betsy, Poseidon and Naked Taco.

"The Chamber under Jerry's leadership has been invaluable and a day-to-day resource for the community," said Jacobs. "Our website has seven Covid-19 sections with important information and includes the newly launched survey. We have had over 600 people fill out our survey, which we are evaluating and has proved to be a useful tool."

