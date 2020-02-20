Miami Beach Debuts "Why I Love Miami Beach" Social Video Series to Show Why the Destination is Like No Other Place in the World

"Miami Beach is a world-class destination that notable personalities and local celebrities call home thanks to our natural beauty, cultural community, selection of restaurants, activities, museums and more," notes Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "There are many reasons why we all love Miami Beach and look forward to providing future visitors with an insider's look at what makes Miami Beach so special."

Created to show the many sides of Miami Beach, the "Why I Love Miami Beach" social video series is the perfect way for vacationers to take a deeper look into the people that make Miami Beach a must-visit destination. In addition to the new social video series, visitors can find the latest news and details about happenings on Miami Beach by downloading the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ and following @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter to learn more.

"The best way to truly learn about a destination is to experience it through the local lens of those who are living the Miami Beach dream daily. The "Why I Love Miami Beach" social video series gives an authentic look at a number of different reasons why we continue to be a global hot spot for visitors and residents," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "Our goal is to encourage an open discussion with those who have been to Miami Beach and those who are considering a trip to experience our seven miles of white sands, active art scene, emerging and established chefs and selection of offerings that suit any traveler's needs."

The new "Why I Love Miami Beach" social videos series features Miami Beach Locals including Steve Sawitz, Owner of Joe's Stone Crab, Ria Michelle, Lifestyle Blogger and Content Creator, Erika Lorenzo, the woman behind Chewithme, Benjamin Goldman, Chef De Cuisine of Planta South Beach and Carla Nuñez, Fashion Blogger and owner and founder of clothing brand CN Wears.

To view the "Why I Love Miami Beach" social videos series, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter. New videos will be posted each week on Thursday.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach is an award-winning destination, recently awarded silver in the 2020 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, in the categories of 'Best Tourism Board U.S & Canada,' 'Best LGBQT Destination' and 'Best Luxury Destination U.S & Canada." This adds to the wins in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 edition of the Travvy Awards in categories including 'Best Honeymoon Destination, U.S. & Canada', 'Best Tourism Board U.S. & Canada', and 'Best LGBTQ Destination'. Also recently named 2019 and 2018 North America's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards, and a winner in the 2018 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Best Overall Honeymoon Destination in the United States and Canada", "Best Overall Beach Destination in the United States and Canada", and "Best Overall Spa Destination in the United States and Canada" respectively. Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destination, Top Romantic Destination, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world! In 2019, the MBVCA introduced new handles on Instagram and Facebook @ExperienceMiamiBeach and on Twitter @EMiamiBeach to provide visitors with real-time information and recommendations.

