Miami Beach Launches New Social Campaign "From Miami Beach, With Love" to Bring the Destination's Experiences to Travel Lovers at Home

"This is a difficult time for all and we look forward to welcoming back our visitors from around the world as soon as we can. In the meantime, we'll continue to develop new ways to stay connected and share the magic of our destination," notes Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "And, we thank our Miami Beach businesses who are continuing to operate during this time and to all locals who are making concerted efforts to show our city's restaurants, boutiques and specialty services love."

Those looking to infuse a little taste of Miami Beach into their at-home routines, can enter to win one of four "From Miami Beach, With Love" vacation boxes by commenting on sweepstakes photos on Instagram with the first place they want to visit on Miami Beach and tagging a friend they'd love to travel with in the future. "From Miami Beach, With Love" vacation themed boxes will provide winners with a variety of items to help them experience a few of Miami Beach's key elements including wellness, art, culinary and fitness. Details will be posted each week on how to enter for the chance to win now through Wednesday, June 17.

"The "From Miami Beach, With Love" social campaign has been specifically created to connect our community virtually and to provide a platform to share positive and inspirational information and experiences," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "We invite our past and future guests to enter for the chance to win one of four vacation boxes and share their travel inspiration for the future."

To view the "From Miami Beach, With Love" social videos series and enter to win one of five vacation boxes, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter. For full sweepstakes rules and regulations, please visit https://bit.ly/2zPdTg5.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority