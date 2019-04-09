Miami Beach Offers Environmentally-Conscious Travelers a Sustainable Vacation Oasis

"As Miami Beach continues to be a global destination for eco-conscious travelers, it's imperative we offer new, sustainable choices along the beach that allow our visitors to make decisions they can feel good about, while still delivering a thoughtful and luxury experience," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We work daily to support initiatives that inspire environmental awareness in order to keep Miami Beach environmentally and sustainably conscious."

With Earth Day approaching, there is no shortage of options for travelers looking to make conscious vacation decisions in Miami Beach. To help visitors, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority has curated a list of environment-forward destinations and activities worth traveling for, including:

Sleep Green:

1 Hotel - A Silver LEED certified project, paper or plastic products won't be seen on the property. Instead, travelers will find, "triple clear" water filters in all taps to replace plastic bottles and the hotel has made use of reclaimed wood throughout the interiors.

The Palms Hotel & Spa - A classic eco-conscious hotel and a member of Florida Green Lodging, The Palms' rooms include environmental bathroom elements that make guests feel like eco-warriors. More than 65% of the hotel's furnishings are made from recycled content or are locally produced. The Aveda Spa and in-room Aveda toiletries are composed of up to 90% organic ingredients, sustainably sourced and packaged in 100% post-consumer recycled containers.

The Standard Hotel – A fellow member of Florida Green Lodging. The resort is located on Belle Isle on the Venetian Causeway – away from the usual city life. The hotel is practically floating in Biscayne Bay with an indoor spa, spacious stadium-style hammam. The property promotes an overall sustainable lifestyle with a restaurant specializing in organic cuisine.

Conscious Dining:

Soul Tavern – One of the founding members of #PlasticFreeMB , this plant-based gastropub focuses on health-conscious cuisine and lessening their environmental footprint.

Likikoi – Enjoy organic, locally-grown produce that features seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats that are humanely treated and raised without steroids or growth hormones and seafood carefully selected and eco-friendly.

Planta – This plant-based, upscale, fine dining eatery commits to using quality products from ethical suppliers.

Get Involved:

Celebrate Earth Day at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens – Visit the urban oasis at the heart of South Beach throughout the month of April to experience cultural events including the Recycle Runway Fashion show, an Arbor Day Tree planting, or join their community compost hub.

Visit Woosh Water Stations around the city – The 15 conveniently-placed water stations around Miami Beach encourage the reduction of plastic water bottles. Their patented Ozone (O3) purification technology filters everything out – without removing healthy nutrients.

Explore the city through the Rising Above app – Explorers are be able to discover the city's environmental hotspots on water or land with guided tours and information on how the city is building a resilient urban environment.

For more information on the best ways to be sustainable on Miami Beach, download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/.

