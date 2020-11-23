Miami Beach Recognized as World's Leading Destination, Top Cultural and Arts Destination and Honored with Multiple Industry Awards Highlighting its Global Reputation as a Paradise Getaway "Like No Other Place in the World"

"Miami Beach is truly like no other place in the world and despite this year's challenges, the destination continues to be recognized as an exciting, vibrant. best of class destination from the industry's leading award and accolade organizations," notes Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "As a city that supports all travelers and their needs, we are dedicated as a tourism board to provide and support unique and award-worthy experiences as we look to the future."

This collection of recent awards is a testament to Miami Beach's notable programs including:

Art Outside - exhibition of contemporary public art in Collins Park and throughout Miami Beach

- exhibition of contemporary public art in Collins Park and throughout No Vacancy - a new program offering innovative, walkable artistic experiences at local hotels like the Avalon, The Betsy, and Lennox Miami Beach, the city brings the latest in culture and arts to visitors

a new program offering innovative, walkable artistic experiences at local hotels like the Avalon, The Betsy, and Lennox Miami Beach, the city brings the latest in culture and arts to visitors Miami Beach Botanical Garden – a photo-worthy urban greenspace full of outdoor enthusiasts

Queer-a-thon variety show & silent action – fundraiser hosted by Miami Beach Pride live on-air with an exciting mix of kitschy performances, sketch comedy, and celebrity guests.

Museum of Illusion – a one of a kind experience for families to enjoy together and let their imagination soar with astonishing optical illusions.

In addition to award-winning offerings and experiences, the MBVCA is committed to strengthening their efforts through dedicated awareness campaigns including the current "My Miami Beach, Your Escape" campaign. Showcasing local photographers and their take on what makes Miami Beach a must-visit destination, "My Miami Beach, Your Escape" serves as an inspiration to travelers as they look to make future plans.

"We are deeply honored as recipients of these awards and accolades that underscore our position as a must visit global destination. The "My Miami Beach, Your Escape" campaign supports our recent wins and ongoing commitment to remain a coveted destination," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach is an award-winning destination, recently awarded World's Best Destination and World's Leading Tourism Board for the third consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, gold prize under the Cultural and Arts category and silver prizes for Family Destination and Honeymoon Destination categories by Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards. Additionally, the destination was awarded silver in the 2020 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, in the categories of 'Best Tourism Board U.S & Canada,' 'Best LGBQT Destination' and 'Best Luxury Destination U.S & Canada." This adds to the wins in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 edition of the Travvy Awards in categories including 'Best Honeymoon Destination, U.S. & Canada', 'Best Tourism Board U.S. & Canada', and 'Best LGBTQ Destination'. Also named winner in the 2018 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Best Overall Honeymoon Destination in the United States and Canada", "Best Overall Beach Destination in the United States and Canada", and "Best Overall Spa Destination in the United States and Canada" respectively. Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destination, Top Romantic Destination, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world! In 2019, the MBVCA introduced new handles on Instagram and Facebook @ExperienceMiamiBeach and on Twitter @EMiamiBeach to provide visitors with real-time information and recommendations.

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority