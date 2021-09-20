Miami Cancer Institute Becomes the First and Only APEx Accredited Proton Therapy Facility in the State of Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, has been granted full accreditation by the ASTRO Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEx ®) for a four-year term effective August 10, 2021. With this accreditation, Miami Cancer Institute is now one of only seven radiation oncology facilities in the state of Florida to have received this prestigious honor, and the first and only APEx accredited proton center in Florida.

This APEx accreditation validates that Miami Cancer Institute has and will continue to have systems, personnel, policies and procedures in place to demonstrate dedication to high-quality patient care, a respect for protecting the rights of patients, and being responsive to patient needs and concerns.

"APEx Accreditation represents certification by the most important professional body in Radiation Oncology, with the highest quality of safety and radiation oncology standards. To work at a cancer center that has gained this recognition is very rewarding, said Dr. Minesh Mehta, Deputy Director and Chief of Radiation Oncology at Miami Cancer Institute.

"As we continue to advance the technology platforms that we use to treat our patients with, this accreditation is another reminder that Miami Cancer Institute continues as a leader in providing the best quality care for our patient community; in particular, the distinction of having the only proton center in our State to have reached this level of success, is particularly impressive," shared Dr. Mehta. "Over the past 4 years, we have worked tirelessly as a multi-disciplinary team to provide our patients with state-of-the-art radiotherapy cancer care that is founded on evidence-based science, bolstered by continuous quality improvement initiatives, and administered using clinical best-practices".

About Miami Cancer Institute

Miami Cancer Institute brings to South Florida access to personalized clinical treatments and comprehensive support services delivered with unparalleled compassion. No other cancer program in the region has the combination of cancer-fighting expertise and advanced technology—including the first proton therapy center in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, and one of the only radiation oncology programs in the world with each of the newest radiation therapies in one place—to diagnose and deliver precise cancer treatments that achieve the best outcomes and improve the lives of cancer patients. The Institute offers an impressive roster of established community oncologists and renowned experts, clinical researchers and genomic scientists recruited from the nation's top cancer centers. Selected as Florida's only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer (MSK) Alliance, Miami Cancer Institute is part of a meaningful clinical collaboration that affords patients in South Florida access to innovative treatments and ensures that the standards of care developed by their multidisciplinary disease management teams match those at MSK.

Miami Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

