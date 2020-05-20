Miami Dade Re-Opens, Kane Dental of Aventura is Opening Its Offices Again on Thursday, May 21

AVENTURA, Fla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the pandemic, Kane Dental has been available to provide emergency treatments on a case-by-case basis. Governor DeSantis just issued Executive Order 20-112, which outlines protocols that need to be met in order to restart elective procedures. This executive replaces any provisions of Executive Order 20-72. According to Advisory Memorandum on Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers during COVID-19 government response, dentists are identified as "essential" critical infrastructure workers. Kane Dental is starting to provide again its elective procedures 5/21.

Call 305-882-9534 or go to www.kanedental.com to set up an appointment.

As Miami Dade County returns to normal, there is a strong demand for dentist procedures, and Kane Dental will be seeing its patients for cleanings, dental implants, crowns, bridges, and veneers.

Kane Dental is a general, cosmetic and implant dentistry office located in the Loehmann's Fashion Island Center in Aventura, Florida. Call 305-882-9534 or go to www.kanedental.com to set up an appointment.

Some of the services offered by Kane Dental:

Bonding/White Fillings enhance the aesthetics of your smile.

Bridges replace missing teeth.

Crowns strengthen the teeth, prevent cracks from breaking more, support teeth with large dental fillings and secure dental bridges.

Hygiene/Periodontal Health such as teeth cleanings and evaluation of gums maintain healthy gums and teeth as people go through life. Having healthy gums, for example, can prevent cardiovascular problems.

Teeth Whitening helps you prevail against a lifetime of eating and drinking food that gives your teeth stains. Kane Dental uses ZOOM! Whitening.

Veneers redesign and reshape your entire mouth.

Dental Implants provide a permanent and appealing solution to replace missing or extracted teeth.

Invisalign® is a new system of straightening teeth without the use of conventional braces.

Root Canal/Endodontics prevent infections and help solve painful issues caused by teeth touches nerves around the teeth.

Inlays and onlays are used when just partial crowns are needed.

Crown Lengthening remove a small amount of bone and gum tissue if decay is below the gumline.

Kane Dental ensures the highest level of service, and their dental work is of the highest quality. Call ahead of time at 305-882-9534 to set up an appointment or go to www.kanedental.com for more information. Kane Dental of Aventura is located at 18999 Biscayne Boulevard Suite 210, Aventura, FL, 33180, USA.

Related Images

kane-dental-is-opening-its-offices.png

Kane Dental is opening its offices Monday June 25th.

Call 305-882-9534 or go to www.kanedental.com to set up an appointment.

SOURCE Kane Dental