Miami Fashion Week® Announces Official 2019 Lineup

MIAMI, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The coveted Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) , recognized as the second largest fashion event in the United States, returns to Miami, Florida on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 to Sunday, June 2, 2019 to showcase the 2020 Resort Collections from both established and new to the scene international designers.

Starting on Wednesday, May 29th with a press conference at Miami's upscale hotel, the Kimpton EPIC Miami, the official hotel partner for MIAFW 2019. Festivities will include a kick-off cocktail reception at Saks Fifth Avenue-Brickell.

This year's runway shows will be returning to the Ice Palace Film Studios situated behind white, fortress-like walls and surrounded by immaculately manicured gardens from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Capitalizing on the city's prestigious vacation allure, star-studded designers Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, RR by Rene, Fernando Alberto Atelier, Daniella Batlle, Glory Ang, Vero Diaz, Herminas Reea, among others will debut exclusive resort cruise collections created solely for the 2020 season.

As part of the fourth annual fashion week, Dominican Republic will be the guest country featuring an exclusive runway show with acclaimed designers Giannina Azar, Jenny Polanco, Arcadio Díaz, Jacqueline Then and Monica Varela.

In collaboration with Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College , the Knight Foundation Fund at the Miami Foundation, MIAFW will host its third annual Miami Fashion Week Summit, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 and Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM in Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus' auditorium, to focus on the fashion industry's issues regarding sustainability, ethics, and new technologies. With the support of PORCELANOSA and Lexus, t he program will showcase top fashion experts Katharine Hamnett, Stefan Siegel, Neliana Fuenmayor, Lauren Bowker; and more, to empower the next generation of fashion leaders and innovators. Starting at $40-110, guests can purchase tickets here .

MIAFW's honorary president, Antonio Banderas, will join designers, industry experts, fashion gurus, celebrities and influencers on the week's lineup of festivities. Bringing his passion for fashion and style, Mr. Banderas alongside the MIAFW team will host a series of expert panels, runway shows, parties and charity galas.

Premium sponsors include PORCELANOSA , who will be building this year's runway, Lexus , returning sponsor for a second year who will introduce its Ride and Drive activation, and Dominican Republic. Additional sponsors include Univisión , E! Entertainment , Epic Hotel , Saks Fifth Avenue , MIA , Bo Concept , Seaspice and Chotto Matte .

Additionally, MIAFW will host its third Miami Fashion Week Benefit Gala Hosted by Mr. Banderas, supporting Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation , and his own foundation, Fundación Lágrimas y Favores on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8:00 PM at Faena Forum. The annual event will feature a sit-down dinner, live entertainment by a celebrity performer, silent auction - benefiting the foundations and, of course, fashion. Starting at $700, guests can purchase tickets here .

For more information about Miami Fashion Week please visit www.miamifashionweek.com and to request press credentials or register for Miami Fashion Week Summit, please contact press@miamifashionweek.com .

To for more information please visit: https://miamifashionweek.com/

Follow us on Instagram: Miami Fashion Week & Miami Fashion Week Summit

ABOUT MIAMI FASHION WEEK

Relaunched in 2016 under new management, Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) is the second largest fashion event in the U.S. debuting resort collections of established and emerging international designers. With dates officially recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Calendar's Important Dates (CFDA) alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan, MIAFW plays an integral role in the industry by continuing to be the first international platform for the resort season to an audience of A-list celebrities, global influencers, and fashion leaders. Led by honorary president, Antonio Banderas, the fourth annual fashion will return to South Florida on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 to Sunday, June 2, 2019, and will deliver high-caliber series, runway shows, beneficiary gala, after parties and exclusive pop-up events. For more information, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com .

About Porcelanosa

PORCELANOSA Group is today a major reference in both the Spanish and the International market. Its consolidated position has been built up on values such as innovation and quality, but especially the trust placed in its large human capital, made up of almost 5,000 skilled professionals, and its concern for its stakeholders and the environment. With over 45 years of experience, PORCELANOSA Group is present in almost 150 countries worldwide. This success is the result of a unique business model based on a strong corporate strategy. According to a study published by the consultancy Pricewaterhouse Coopers and the Financial Times, PORCELANOSA is one of Spain's most reputable companies in the international scene, and is also considered by consumers to be a strong and solid company, as reflected in a study carried out by the Reputation Institute.

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 241 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

