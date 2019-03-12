Miami Grill® & Bar Officially Opens at ONE DAYTONA

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Grill® – the trailblazing, fast-casual restaurant group known for its fresh, modern approach to South Florida's flavorful fare – has opened the doors of its first Miami Grill® & Bar restaurant concept in a 4,048 square foot space at ONE DAYTONA, the Daytona Beach area's energetic retail, dining and entertainment destination.

Located at 260 Daytona Blvd, this is the first official Miami Grill® & Bar to open as well as the first time the restaurant group will be offering guests this hybrid restaurant concept, in which both Miami Grill® and sister brand, Salad Creations, will operate in the same restaurant space. This will allow guests to enjoy iconic offerings from both brands including the premium ingredients and build-your-own salad options found at Salad Creations, plus the Everything Goes® menu, sleek South Beach style, and best-in-class customer service that guests have come to expect from a Miami Grill® restaurant. Designed to provide a more sophisticated experience, the new Miami Grill® & Bar location at ONE DAYTONA boasts a curated list of signature cocktails, enhanced menu of appetizers, and a vibrant look designed to tastefully reflect the energy of Daytona Beach and the influence of South Beach.

"We're excited to enter the Daytona Beach market," says Miami Grill® CEO Richard Chwatt. "ONE DAYTONA is an ideal venue for expanding our brand in Florida, and another positive step in our overall success."

"Miami Grill® & Bar is a great addition to the unique line-up of shops and restaurants we have here at ONE DAYTONA," said Roxanne Ribakoff, ONE DAYTONA General Manager. "Their diverse menu and fun, casual atmosphere allows us to expand the variety of dining options for our guests."

Fueled by an extensive brand expansion, the ONE DAYTONA location of Miami Grill® & Bar features the latest industry innovations and restaurant technology including mobile delivery services; UberEats, Postmates, and Bite Squad, as well as self-ordering kiosks. "This new iteration of the Miami Grill® concept is anchored by our commitment to evolve as a brand and to continue delivering best-in-class dining experiences for our guests," explained Jonathan H. Vogel, Miami Grill® Chief Operating Officer. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to do so right here in Daytona Beach."

South-Florida based Miami Grill is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Pitbull, Armando Christian Perez. Miami Grill and its "Everything Goes" concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.

ONE DAYTONA features a 300,000 square-foot retail, dining and entertainment district, along with two Marriott hotels and luxury apartments coming soon. Visitors, race fans, and residents recognize ONE DAYTONA as the place to live, work, stay and play in the Daytona Beach area. Tenants include Bass Pro Shops Outpost, Ben & Jerry's, BUILT Custom Burgers, Clair de Lune, Cobb Daytona Luxury Theatres, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, GameTime, Guitar Center, Hy's Toggery, IT'SUGAR, Jeremiah's Italian Ice, Juetta West, Kasa Living, Kilwins, MidiCi The Italian Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Pink Narcissus, a Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Sprint and Venetian Nail Spa. The destination features a comprehensive Public Art program with installations throughout the development including the Jantzen Diving Girl in Victory Circle. For more information and the latest updates, visit OneDaytona.com, follow us on Facebook (OneDaytona), Instagram (@onedaytona) or Twitter (@ONEDAYTONA).

