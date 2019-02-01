Miami HEAT Champion Dwyane Wade Joins BallerTV as First Global Ambassador

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BallerTV, the leader in amateur sports coverage, announced Miami HEAT Champion Dwyane Wade as their first global ambassador. The three-time NBA champion, twelve-time NBA All-Star and Olympic Gold Medalist will represent the rapidly growing, venture-backed start-up, as they expand the spectrum of sports coverage with live streams, replays and highlights of top amateur sporting events.

Photo Credit: BallerTV

BallerTV is a sports media platform created to enable families to watch their loved ones play. In addition to connecting families, BallerTV helps athletes improve their skills, increases exposure for athletes for college recruiting and provides a platform to scout other teams and players. Athletes, parents, coaches and scouts have been amazed with their access to BallerTV's unprecedented library of amateur sports video footage.

Wade, an avid user of BallerTV when he is in season and on the road, stays connected with his son Zaire, who currently plays high school basketball in South Florida. The three-time NBA champion will leverage his position as a father, athlete and businessman to support BallerTV's mission in expanding sports coverage and exposure for all amateur athletes. Wade's belief in and commitment to BallerTV's vision was instrumental in his decision to take on a significant role with the company and become an equity partner.

"I'm thrilled to join BallerTV as their first global ambassador as I believe they are changing the game of sports broadcasting," said Dwyane Wade. "As a father first, I believe in the importance of always being there for your children, but sometimes life on the road gets in the way of the joy of watching my son play ball. As a proud father, I can watch live streams and replays of his games so I never miss those special moments. I look forward to supporting BallerTV's mission and opening more doors for young athletes."

"We couldn't be more honored and excited to have Dwyane as our global ambassador with his authentic connection as a father and user of our platform," said Aaron Hawkey, co-founder of BallerTV. "We believe our partnership is a natural fit, given Dwyane shares our passion for bringing families together and creating more opportunities for amateur athletes. Dwyane will help accelerate our mission as we continue to expand our coverage."

BallerTV is rapidly expanding the spectrum of amateur sports coverage and allows subscribers to watch live streams and replays on their mobile-friendly website. The company's massive library of game footage allows athletes, coaches and parents to analyze game tape to help improve their skills, as well as preview the competition. BallerTV subscribers also include professional scouts and NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA coaches who identify, review and follow new talent.

For more information, please visit www.ballertv.com.

ABOUT BALLERTV

BallerTV is the leader in amateur sports coverage with live streams, replays and highlights of top amateur sporting events. Founded in 2016 and based in Pasadena, California, BallerTV has reached unprecedented scale, providing full live coverage of more than 10,000 games on any given weekend. BallerTV currently covers men's and women's basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball and football, that all can be watched live or any time on the mobile-friendly website. www.ballertv.com

ABOUT DWYANE WADE

Dwyane Wade is a three-time NBA Champion with the Miami HEAT, twelve-time NBA All-Star and an Olympic Gold medalist. Off the court, he is a New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, style icon and philanthropist. Wade's partnerships include Li-Ning, Away, PKWY, MISSION, BallerTV, Gatorade, Wade Cellars, THE COLLECTION, Spades Royale and 800° Woodfired Kitchen. Founder of ZZ Productions, Wade served as an executive producer of the documentary Shot in the Dark. www.dwyanewade.com

